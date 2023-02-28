“Postponed to May 9”: informed sources told ANSA when answering the question of whether today’s hearing in the trial of Patrick Zaki had been adjourned again without a sentence.

This morning in Mansura, Egypt, the ninth hearing of the trial was held in which Zaki faces five years in prison for spreading false news. As expected yesterday by the head of his team of lawyers, Mrs. Hoda Nasrallah, only the presentation of “defense documents” was expected today and it was not certain that the lawyers would be allowed to continue with the arguments interrupted in the previous hearing, that of 29 November. As known, the monocratic judge has the power to pronounce a sentence at any time.

The researcher and human rights activist, on the loose since 8 December 2021, after 22 months of pre-trial detention spent in prison on more serious charges related to ten posts on Facebook, but informally shelved, is on trial in a Security Court of the state for minor (or emergency) crimes of his hometown on the Nile Delta.

Patrick, in the trial underway since September 2021, is accused for a 2019 article in which he defended the Copts, Egypt’s Christian minority, underlining the bloody persecutions of ISIS in previous years and two cases of social and legal discrimination . Although free, the 31-year-old gender studies researcher has a travel ban and cannot leave Egypt.

The case, together with the search for those responsible for the torture to death of Giulio Regeni, has a declared political relevance in relations between Italy and Egypt.