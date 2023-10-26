Egypt Urges Restraint in Israeli Ground Offensive in Gaza in Meeting with Macron

Egypt urges Israel to refrain from launching a ground offensive in Gaza during a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron. Macron has ruled out sending French soldiers to Gaza, stating that Israel’s “massive” ground incursion would be a mistake. In a meeting with his Egyptian counterpart, Macron announced the dispatch of a French ship carrying aid for Gaza hospitals. The situation in Gaza remains tense, with international leaders calling for a peaceful resolution to the conflict. Follow Google News for complete coverage of the ongoing crisis.

