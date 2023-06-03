Home » Egyptian policeman kills three Israeli soldiers at border crossing
Egyptian policeman kills three Israeli soldiers at border crossing

Shooting at the Nitzana crossing

According to a military spokesman, Israeli soldiers returned fire from “an assailant” near Mount Harif, north of Eilat, around the Nitzana border crossing

updated June 3, 2023 at 14:14

The number of Israeli soldiers killed by an attacker in the shooting that took place in the territory of the Jewish state along the border with Egypt has risen to three. The military spokesman said it, adding that among the soldiers there is also a slightly wounded man. Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu – according to various sources – is following developments in the affair, which is still ongoing. According to a military spokesman, Israeli soldiers returned fire from an assailant, an Egyptian policeman: “An investigation is being conducted – he explained – in full collaboration with the Egyptian army.” Military radio specified that the shooting occurred near Mount Harif, north of Eilat, around the Nitzana border crossing.

The shooting on the border between Israel and Egypt

The crossing is located about 40 kilometers southeast of where Israel’s border with Egypt and the Gaza Strip converge. The zone is used to import goods from Egypt destined for Israel or the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip. Israel built a fence along the porous border a decade ago to stop the entry of African migrants and Islamic militants who are active in Egypt’s Sinai desert.

The Israeli army investigations

The Israeli army is investigating to clarify the incident. Israel and Egypt signed a peace treaty in 1979. However, there have been several attacks by militant groups on the border between the two countries over the years.

