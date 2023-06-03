Home » “Egyptian policeman” shoots at Israeli soldiers on the border between the two countries: three soldiers and the attacker dead
The causes and dynamics of the attack that led to the killing of on Saturday are still to be reconstructed three soldiers from the Israel Defense Forces (Idf) in an area of ​​the desert of Negevin the area of ​​the Monte Harifbordering on Egypt. The military of Tel Aviv have released a terse communication in which they talk about “security incident” due to an attack made by “an Egyptian policeman”, as communicated by the Israeli military spokesman. “The investigation is being conducted – he explained – in full collaboration with the Egyptian army”.

Initially it was not clear whether what happened was an attack by pro-Palestinian groupsa firefight erupted with some traffickers who use those routes to carry on their smuggling or if the episode had involved both Israeli and Egyptian military. The military spokesman provided an initial clarification: “In the early hours of the morning – he explained -, two army soldiers, a man and a woman, were killed by an assailant who opened fire on them while they were a military post on the Egyptian border. Soon after – he added – other soldiers arrived in the area and led you there searches. At noon, soldiers identified the assailant on Israeli territory and an exchange of fire developed between him and the soldiers who shot and killed the suspect. During the firefight, a soldier was killed and a non-commissioned officer was slightly wounded. The soldiers, he concluded, “continue to search the area to exclude the presence of other assailants”. Defense Minister, Yoav Gallantheld a meeting with the head of the IDF, the lieutenant general Herzi Haleviand other Defense officials on firefights.

