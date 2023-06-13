Eight basketball players leave Denver | Sport

The fairy tale is over, the celebration is slowly dying down, and reality is knocking on the door. We could be looking at a much, much different Denver Nuggets next season.

Denver is celebrating, Sombor is celebrating, Serbia and Colorado are celebrating, and the Krenke family is also celebrating. Father Stan is the owner of a real empire and “heavy” is 13,000,000,000 dollars, and he does not give his son Josh, who leads the Denver Nuggets as the first man of the franchise, money to keep the championship team together.

Billionaires who, in addition to Denver, also own as many as eight sports clubs: Arsenal, the Arsenal women’s team (soccer), the Colorado Avalanche (hockey), the Colorado Rapids (soccer), the Colorado Mammoths (lacrosse), the Los Angeles Gladiators and the Los Angeles Guerrillas (esports). to pay the “luxury tax” paid by teams that exceed the celery cap set for next season at 164,000,000 dollars. Because of this, the team can lose as many as eight basketball players who were part of the championship team.

It is certain that the following seasons will remain: Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter, Aaron Gordon Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Zeke Nagy, Christian Brown, Peyton Watson and Vlatko Cancar who have contracts, but even half the team is likely to leave the team.

Brus Braun who has been a key player off the bench has a player option to accept a contract extension at 6,800,000 dollars, but he certainly won’t do that. In order not to cross the border for paying the luxury tax, they can offer him 7,800,000 dollarswhich will also not be enough for him and it is very likely that the 26-year-old defender will leave.

Veterans Jeff Green and Ish Smith are also out of contract, and as the team will be looking for players as cheap as possible to fill the lineup, it is very likely that they will offer them veteran minimums. If they don’t accept it, the two of them pack their bags. Reserve centers Deandre Jordan and Thomas Bryant they barely got any seconds in this playoff, but they traded Nikola in the regular season, and there won’t be any money for them either.

There is also Reggie Jackson who came in a trade during the season and didn’t make a good impression, but he undeniably has quality and could help the team if he fit in, and since there are people interested in him on the market, it will be difficult to keep him. There is also a point guard from Vilanova Colin Gillespie undrafted by Denver in 2022, as well as a winger from Australia Jack White who arrived from his homeland in 2022 and was also at the end of the bench, and now remains without a contract.

The only two solutions for Denver are to go over budget and have the owners who are “hard” 13 billion cash out and pay for a championship team or have one of the well paid players leave the team. So far, there has been no will for the first, and the second seems impossible.