More than a hundred bands have submitted their proposals to this twelfth edition and according to the jury with diverse and courageous bets, characterized by their high quality. Ojeando Festival is a unique event and its band contest in the shootout has become an excellent showcase to take the pulse of the southern and national music scene, which seeks special visibility in the New Talents contest.

Four of these eight names: Laffon lover (Sevilla), Gravity Panic (Málaga), Mar Lousie (Málaga), Bernal (Valencia), cheerleader (Malaga/Madrid), Tourmaline (Cadiz), Polarnova (Malaga) and Tic Muay Thai (Chiclana de la Frontera), will participate in the edition of Peeking Festival 2023 which will be held on June 30 and July 1. To do this, they must appear live on April 23 at the already usual concert party with free admission that is held in Ojén and that promises to be another of those spring days of music, sun and beer.

Here the eight selected proposals.

And these were the winners of 2022.

