Home World Eight planes destroyed in the Russian base in Crimea, confirmation from satellite images
World

Eight planes destroyed in the Russian base in Crimea, confirmation from satellite images

by admin
Eight planes destroyed in the Russian base in Crimea, confirmation from satellite images

At least eight Russian warplanes were damaged or destroyed in the attack on Saky air base in Crimea two days ago: satellite images taken by the private operator Planet Labs show this. The photos show the situation before and after the attack, offering the first independent confirmation of damage to the base which is more than 160 kilometers from the front line.

The situation immortalized on 10 August

So far Kiev has officially denied responsibility for the attack. Moscow downplayed by denying that any aircraft were damaged and only admitting that “several ammunition exploded” in a storage area at the facility.

See also  Pfizer's vaccine protection has dropped to less than 50%. Reasons why one understand | Delta variants | Indian variants | Vaccination time

You may also like

Thus Russia arms the coup government in Mali

France, the flames devastate the Gironde: 10 thousand...

Ukraine latest news. Kiev: 9 Russian planes destroyed...

Kevin, the Italian mercenary who fights against Moscow

NASA’s Webb Telescope will explore a new target:...

Grasp the Changes in the “Window of Immediate...

[News Highlights]Baidu’s “Beijing-Taiwan High-speed Rail” map?Netizens laugh |...

France devastated by fires, 10 thousand people evacuated...

French whale: Beluga stranded in Seine euthanized in...

More than 10,000 people were evacuated from wildfires...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy