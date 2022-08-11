At least eight Russian warplanes were damaged or destroyed in the attack on Saky air base in Crimea two days ago: satellite images taken by the private operator Planet Labs show this. The photos show the situation before and after the attack, offering the first independent confirmation of damage to the base which is more than 160 kilometers from the front line.



The situation immortalized on 10 August

So far Kiev has officially denied responsibility for the attack. Moscow downplayed by denying that any aircraft were damaged and only admitting that “several ammunition exploded” in a storage area at the facility.