Talking about sustainability has become a common practice in the fashion market. However, some brands take ownership of the subject without actually having initiatives that really make a difference in the process – which goes far beyond the choice of fabrics, for example.

To help you identify which elements are important when we think about sustainable attitudesVanessa Davidowicz, marketing director at UMA and creator of UMA X, a line founded in 2020 by UMA, lists the main points of attention:

Carefully read the label – Pay attention to words derived from “sustainability” or “ecological” that appear vaguely and without further information about what is actually sustainable in the company’s product or initiative. It is important to verify that there is a serious company behind it, enabling the traceability of these processes.

Fabrics with certificates – Choose products that have fabrics that are more durable and that are eco-responsible and that have international certificates such as the Oeko-Tex Standard 100, Lenzing, Tencel, EcoVero, Global Recycled Standard and BCI (Better Cotton Initiative).

Healthy and fair labor relations – Look for brands that value and have fair working relationships, pillars of extreme social importance, which is also within the umbrella of sustainability, in addition to fabrics and raw materials.

Valuing local labor – Search for brands that develop and produce in Brazil by local manufacturers, enhancing employment opportunities in the country and minimizing CO2 emissions due to air transport.

tuned – Choose brands that bring textile innovations with renowned certificates and artisanal processes in the development of collections. This information needs to be present on the parts labels.

Sustainable logistics programs – Search for sustainable logistics programs that the brand participates in, such as EuReciclo, a reverse logistics company for post-consumer packaging, which generate incentives to raise recycling rates in the country.

Sustainable materials and trims – Look for brands that use different accessories such as Ecobuttons, nickel-free or made from recycled paper and natural fibers.

official certificates – Look for official certificates of the fabrics and programs that the brand uses and participates in, such as Lenzing, Tencel, EcoVero, BCI, OEko-Tex Standard 100, Global Recycled Standard, Naia, EvoDown, Hemp Denim (Vicunha), Eu Reciclo.

A X AND SUSTAINABILITY

Sustainability is one of the main pillars of UMA X, UMA’s collaborative and genderless brand. Focused on a younger audience, the brand strives for conscious consumption with transparency. Below, some of the main drops and their sustainable initiatives:

Uma X Vicunha Hemp Denim – Sustainable denim in partnership with Vicunha Têxtil, in an exclusive launch of the Hemp Denim fabric, composed of ABR cotton and hemp. Sustainability comes from the fiber derived from hemp, which requires less water and less land in its planting, in addition to the washing done with ozone, also resulting in savings of up to 80% of water in the process. Not to mention that hemp guarantees a durable, breathable, antibacterial, biodegradable and hypoallergenic fiber.

An X natural dyeing turmeric and yerba mate – Drop with knitwear and jeanswear classics re-edited in adjustable, modular and oversized models, produced from our natural dyeing technique using turmeric and yerba mate. Following the commitment to artisanal and conscious production, the pieces were hand dyed by our team in the atelier. The campaign was photographed in Parque do Ipiranga, one of the most emblematic spaces in São Paulo, which symbolizes the young essence of the line by selecting a diverse cast that unites with a common interest: skateboarding.

Uma X Péssimas Influências by Estela May – Collab with the cartoonist and illustrator Estela May Young entitled ‘Péssimas Influências’. For the artist’s first collaboration with a clothing brand, Estela selected some of her favorite drawings, already published in her daily strip, which bears the same title, in the Ilustrada section of Folha de S.Paulo. The colab brings the prints on pieces made from 100% sustainable cotton knitted with a certificate from the Better Cotton Initiative and hemp fiber twill.

An exclusive X Linus – Colab with the brand of vegan and ecological sandals, 100% recyclable and free of heavy metals, which gains a special edition, handcrafted in lead and sand tones, from a waste-free process with non-toxic paint Water based. A technique and effect that perfectly translate the contemporary, timeless and urban soul of UMA.

UMA X Onda Eco – In order to create pieces that would not undergo any use of artificial chemistry, we created a drop of pieces dyed naturally and handcrafted by the hands of our style team, and we joined forces with Onda Eco, a brand of products for ecological cleaning with 100% natural and biodegradable ingredients, responsible for the final stage of the parts washing process.

Uma X Recycle Memory – Short film Recycle Memory, which presents the collection of the same name and brings together a group of young Brazilian creatives from independent cinema and audio-visual. The costume features pieces in sportswear fabric developed from recycled polyester threads, coming from an old stock of the weaving itself, which eliminates the use of virgin raw materials and other natural resources.