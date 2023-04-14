About 18,000 cows were killed in an explosion at a dairy earlier this week in South Fork Dairy, near the town of Dimmitt, Texas. This was reported by local authorities, according to which the machinery in the structure could have triggered a methane gas explosion. One person was hospitalized in critical condition. The Animal Welfare Institute has said that, if confirmed, it will be “by far” the deadliest fire involving livestock since it began reporting in 2013 (LaPresse).