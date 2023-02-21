The city is manned by law enforcement. Some Azzurri supporters were forced to leave a pub on Monday after slaps and shoves

There is a public order alert in Frankfurt. The streets of the center have been manned by the police since this morning. But no problem in the old part of Römer and also in the modern part of the City, where there is also the hotel in Naples with hundreds of Azzurri fans stationed nearby.

At the pub a fight — Offensive writings against the Italians have appeared. And on Monday evening, near the centre, there was a clash with a group of targeted Italians, who had to leave the place in a hurry. A few slaps and shoves flew but no one got treatment in the hospital. Unfortunately, the Eintracht ultras also have bad precedents in Rome and are twinned with those of Atalanta, another historic “enemy” of those from Naples. Attention grows as the hours go by, with the arrival of charter flights that will also bring the Neapolitan ultras to the city.

I fermi — The German police have confirmed the arrest of nine Eintracht ultras responsible for the clashes that took place on Monday evening, from whom clubs and instruments to offend were also taken away. Police spokesman Thomas Hollerbach spoke of another 22 German fans, already known, who will be kept away from the stadium and confirmed that the police are making every effort to prevent any violence.

February 21, 2023 (change February 21, 2023 | 18:54)

© breaking latest news