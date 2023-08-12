Home » Ekipe Orizzonte party, the Under 20 championship belongs to the baby rossazzurre, Brizz in third place
World

Ekipe Orizzonte party, the Under 20 championship belongs to the baby rossazzurre, Brizz in third place

by admin
Ekipe Orizzonte party, the Under 20 championship belongs to the baby rossazzurre, Brizz in third place

by blogsicilia.it – ​​7 hours ago

There’s no two without three. Ekipe Orizzonte is still present and also takes the Under 20 championship after the successes with the senior team (at the 23rd title) and the Under 18 tricolor. The Catania club confirms itself as champion of Italy after a very interesting Final Eight which was held in Avezzano in Abruzzo. There…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Ekipe Orizzonte party, the Under 20 championship belongs to the baby rossazzurre, Brizz in third place appeared 7 hours ago in the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  From the EU Parliament the final go-ahead to the green pass

You may also like

Termini Imerese, Comella leaves Italia Viva: “Non-shareable line”

Anthony Joshua and Robert Helenius | Sport

Stanija Dobrojević in a pink bikini | Entertainment

caught the gang that robbed the houses of...

upcoming cars revealed

Iran transferred five dual Iranian and US citizens...

Musk hears Meloni and Sangiuliano duel with Zuckerberg:...

Barbara D’Urso on vacation in Amalfi drives her...

The Zuckerberg-Musk gladiators: the two giants of the...

STALKER 2 arrives on December 1st

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy