Ekipe Orizzonte stops at the best moment, Sabadell goes to the Champions League final
World

Ekipe Orizzonte stops at the best moment, Sabadell goes to the Champions League final

by admin
Ekipe Orizzonte stops at the best moment, Sabadell goes to the Champions League final

by blogsicilia.it – ​​8 hours ago

No way. The dream of the ninth Champions League remains the same. Ekipe Orizzonte stops at the climax after having fought on equal terms with the Spanish and landlord of Sabadell for 13-12 in the semifinal…

See also  Austria, the lockdown for everyone is back and the vaccine is triggered by law from February

