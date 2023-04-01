by blogsicilia.it – ​​8 hours ago

No way. The dream of the ninth Champions League remains the same. Ekipe Orizzonte stops at the climax after having fought on equal terms with the Spanish and landlord of Sabadell for 13-12 in the semifinal…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Ekipe Orizzonte stops at its climax, Sabadell goes to the Champions League final appeared 8 hours ago in the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».