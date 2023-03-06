Home World Ekipe Orizzonte wins the Italian Cup, Padova defeated 9-7
Ekipe Orizzonte wins the Italian Cup, Padova defeated 9-7

Ekipe Orizzonte wins the Italian Cup, Padova defeated 9-7

The Ekipe Orizzonte wins the 2023 Italian Cup. In the very final held at the Frecciarossa Aquatic Center in Ostia, the reigning Italian champions beat Plebiscito Padova 9-7, achieving the fifth seal of its history. A success…

