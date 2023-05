For the second time he tasted the taste of freedom. And for the second time they denied it to him. He’s just unlucky Hector Palmanow 62 years old, founding partner with Joaquin “Chapo” Guzman Loera of the Sinaloa Cartel. Bad karma. In the cell, a wife beheaded, her children smashed on the stones of a stream, dozens of dead on his shoulders.

“unfounded” allegations

Arrested in 1995 after the crash of his 12-seat Lear jet on his way to a wedding, he was released two years ago.