El Niño is coming and could push up global temperatures

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-01-08 17:06

Reference News Network reported on January 8 According to a report on the website of German “Der Spiegel” on January 6, will this year be the hottest year since meteorological records? Experts believe the direction has been set. El Niño has been declared imminent, and it could push up global temperatures.

For about 3 years, the world has been in a prolonged period of La Niña. The phenomenon has a cooling effect, and nonetheless, 2022 will be one of the warmest years on record. If the cooling effect of La Niña disappears now, temperatures could rise significantly.

NOAA expects La Niña to transition into a neutral phase between January and March. Kevin Trenberth, a climate expert at the University of Auckland, wrote back in September last year: “The deep waters of the tropical western Pacific are unusually warm, suggesting that the next El Niño event will occur in 2023.” That could lead to record global heat in 2024, as part of the ocean heat is released into the atmosphere.

The World Meteorological Organization estimated in November that there was a 93 percent chance that the record for the hottest year would be broken by 2026. It’s unclear when El Niño will show its full power. There is a 25% chance that El Niño will start this summer. In 2016, the last record-setting year, the average global temperature was 1.3 degrees Celsius higher than it was between 1850 and 1900.

According to the World Meteorological Organization, moderate to severe El Niño will lead to global warming and push up the global average surface temperature. Climate researchers at Columbia University explained: “Although the strongest effects of El Niño will be seen in the equatorial Pacific Ocean, they can still have an impact on weather around the world because they affect high and low pressure systems, wind and precipitation. As warming Ocean water releases excess heat into the atmosphere, and global temperatures will also rise.”