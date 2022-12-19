[TheEpochTimesDecember192022](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Li Xin) The city of El Paso, Texas (El Paso) declared a state of emergency on Saturday (December 17) due to the worsening The immigration crisis has overwhelmed the city, and some illegal immigrants are sleeping rough.

At a news conference Saturday, El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser declared a state of emergency for the city, saying he could no longer guarantee the safety of residents.

“I’ve said from the beginning that I declare an emergency when I don’t feel safe for our asylum seekers or our community,” Leezer said.

El Paso is the stronghold of the Democratic Party in Texas, located on the border between the United States and Mexico.

Leese has long resisted issuing an emergency declaration, but he said Saturday the move would allow the city to tap much-needed additional resources as public health efforts to deport undocumented immigrants under Title 42 With the order ending on December 21, making this statement will only become more necessary.

He said he made the decision to issue the emergency declaration Friday night after seeing dozens of illegal immigrants released into the city sleeping on downtown streets in frigid temperatures.

“That’s not how we want to treat people,” Leezer said at a news conference on Saturday.

“We want to make sure people are treated with dignity. We want to make sure everyone is safe,” he said.

He also said he held conference calls with federal, state and municipal officials before declaring the emergency.

He added that the growth in illegal immigration would be “incredible” after Dec. 21, when daily arrests and releases onto the streets could rise to 6,000.

El Paso Deputy Mayor Mario D’Agostino said the emergency declaration would allow the city to be more flexible in enforcing a larger shelter-in-place operation and provide greater protection for those arriving in the city. Asylum provides additional transportation.

The mayor of El Paso declared the state of emergency against the backdrop of the imminent expiration of the policy to deport illegal immigrants under public health orders. This is a policy implemented by the Trump (Trump) administration at the beginning of the outbreak of the new crown pneumonia in the United States in March 2020, allowing border law enforcement agents to invoke the provisions of Title 42 of the United States Code on public health to expedite deportation at the southern border Illegal immigration, preventing them from seeking asylum. It was a measure taken by then-President Trump in response to the deepening immigration crisis.

With the state of emergency declared, Leese is asking the federal and state governments for additional resources and support, including staffing to feed and house immigrants, resources to transport immigrants to other cities, and increased law enforcement to help ensure residents and migrant safety.

