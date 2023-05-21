El Salvador, at least 12 dead overwhelmed by the crowd at the stadium

They were killed in the crowd trying to enter the stadium. At least 12 Salvadorans died al cuscatlan Of San Salvador to attend a match of the local soccer tournament between the Alianza and the FAS. Police on Twitter had to continually update the number of people who were killed. There are dozens of injured, two seriously.

UPDATE: The number of deaths after the stampede at the Cuscatlán Stadium amounts to 9. Several injured fans are being taken to nearby hospitals, at least 2 of them in critical condition. — PNC El Salvador (@PNCSV) May 21, 2023

“Several injured fans were taken to nearby hospitals, at least two of them in critical condition,” police added. According to the security forces, “initial reports indicate a crush of fans who tried to enter the stadium”. The tragedy occurred at the Monumental stadium in Cuscatlan, about forty kilometers from the capital.





(reuters)

The interior minister, Juan Carlos Bidegain, said that the “first response” institutions of the national Civil Protection system are assisting those affected. The match was suspended while emergency services evacuated people from the stadium.