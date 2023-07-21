El Salvador Gives Ultimatum to ‘False Tourists’ Involved in Crime: Leave Now or Face Consequences

Title: El Salvador Government Sets Ultimatum for “False Tourists” Involved in Money Laundering and Extortion

The government of Nayib Bukele in El Salvador has issued a strong ultimatum to individuals involved in money laundering and extortion activities under the guise of being tourists. President Bukele has demanded that these “false tourists” leave the country immediately to avoid facing harsh consequences in the future.

This stern message comes in response to recent arrests made by Salvadoran authorities, which targeted a network of criminals mainly consisting of Colombians. The individuals were accused of money laundering and defrauding thousands of Salvadoran citizens by employing a criminal modality known as “drop by drop.”

“The clock is ticking, all the fake tourists who are members of this extortion and money laundering structure, take advantage and get out of our country quickly. Later we will not hear regrets,” President Bukele warned via his Twitter account.

According to reports, approximately 110 people, predominantly Colombians, have been apprehended in El Salvador. Among the detainees are former military and ex-police officers who entered the country posing as tourists. These individuals offered credits to locals without proper registration with the Superintendency of the Financial System.

Attorney General Rodolfo Delgado stated that the existence of a criminal organization, primarily composed of Colombians, has been established. Along with the 105 Colombians, there is also an Argentine, a Guatemalan, and three Salvadorans among the arrested individuals.

The structure operated by offering loans at exorbitant 20% interest rates. When borrowers defaulted, the criminals resorted to threats or even used their victims’ identities to manage bank accounts or debit cards and transfer the money abroad.

From 2021 onwards, the organization is believed to have sent more than $20 million to Colombia, according to Delgado. The authorities have received approximately 3,000 complaints related to fraud and computer scams committed by Colombians.

The detained individuals are suspected to be associated with the notorious “Gota a Gota” structure, which originated within Colombian cartels in 1998 and has propagated to various countries. Gustavo Villatoro, the Minister of Justice and Security, revealed that around 400 Colombians residing irregularly in El Salvador are believed to be involved in this network.

To combat this criminal activity, Villatoro issued a 72-hour ultimatum, calling upon the 400 irregular Colombian residents to leave the country. President Bukele also emphasized that any Colombians involved in criminal acts would face Salvadoran justice.

However, Bukele extended his invitation to “good Colombians” who wish to visit El Salvador for leisure, investment, work, or to immigrate. He assured them of legal security and other protections but issued a strong warning to criminals, drug traffickers, fraudsters, and those posing as “peace managers” who may seek trouble in the country, as the prisons are ready to receive them.

Meanwhile, the Colombian Foreign Ministry responded to the situation, acknowledging that they are aware of 63 of their nationals who have been detained in El Salvador since March 2022. The Ministry assured that consular support has been provided to all detainees and their families, including regular visits to detention centers.

As El Salvador intensifies its fight against money laundering and extortion, it remains committed to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of its citizens and maintaining a secure environment for tourists and foreign investors.

