El Salvador, magnitude 6.4 earthquake: the violent shock felt throughout Central America

An earthquake measuring 6.4 on the Richter scale with its epicenter in coastal waters was recorded in El Salvador and the shock was also felt in other Central American countries, particularly in Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua.

The earthquake occurred at 18.22 local time, 1.22 in Italy, off the coast of the eastern department of Usulutan, 66 kilometers south of El Espino beach, according to information from the monitoring center of the Ministry of Environment and Resources natural (Marn).

The data indicate that the earthquake had a depth of 51.48 kilometers; there is no tsunami danger for El Salvador, Marn said. The authorities have not yet reported any casualties or material damage. Social network users report that electricity and telephone networks have been cut in some areas.

