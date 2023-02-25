Nayib Bukele’s government has built a huge prison in order to win its war against drug gang violence

El Salvador’s government transferred Friday 24 February 2,000 detainees, probably members of narco gangsin the new prison complex of Tecolucawhich can accommodate up to 40,000 inmates.

The president of the republic, Nayib Bukele, specified that in the prison, officially called Center for the Containment of Terrorism (Cecot)have been transferred members of the Mara Salvatrucha and Barrio 18 gangs. Via Twitter, Bukele stressed that “the Cecot will be their new home, where they will live for decades, without being able to do any more harm to the population.”

Salvadoran government social media also posted i video of the transfer in which the detainees, barefoot and wearing white shorts, all clean shaven, are seen being herded together before boarding the buses.

The new prison infrastructure of Tecoluca stands on a space equivalent to that of 33 football fields and it’s the largest in Central America. Once in operation, it will have a security system with 19 guard towers and fences electrified at 15,000 volts, supplemented by 600 men from the army and 250 from the national police.

Several groups of activists for i human rights (like the international organization Human Rights Watch) have criticized the new structure arguing that inside there would be no guarantees for the respect of the detainees, starting with the large number of people it should contain.