“El Salvador will never again glorify the FMLN and ARENA for the damage caused to the country” – Diario La Página

The president of the Legislative Assembly, Ernesto Castro, reacted strongly to the demolition of the Monument to Reconciliation in El Salvador. He emphasized that there will never again be space to glorify those who caused so much damage to the country and caused bloodshed between Salvadorans before and after the armed conflict.

Castro stated, “Never again will those who did so much damage to the country in the war and in the post-war be glorified. Our recognition to the victims of the conflict. To the Salvadoran people. Our repudiation of those who caused bloodshed between brothers, all because of external ideologies born of lies.”

The Monument to Reconciliation, which was inaugurated by the FMLN government in 2017, was demolished by the Ministry of Public Works. President Nayib Bukele announced that in its place, a public park will be built to provide the Salvadoran family with another recreational option. According to Bukele, the new park will also contribute to the promotion of domestic tourism in El Salvador due to the current security and peace that the country is experiencing.

Bukele also criticized the monument, calling it “aesthetically horrible” and emphasizing that it glorified the pact between the murderers of the Salvadoran people. He was referring to the Peace Accords signed by the FMLN and the Arena government on January 16, 1992.

The announcement and reactions to the demolition have sparked discussions and reactions on social media, with Ernesto Castro sharing his statement on Twitter, reiterating his stance against glorifying those who caused harm to the country during and after the armed conflict.