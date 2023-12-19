El Salvador would study if there is oil in the territory

The El Salvador Government Moves Forward with Hydrocarbon Studies

The government of El Salvador is taking steps to determine whether the country has oil or natural gas resources in its territory. The Economy Commission has endorsed a reform to the Hydrocarbons Law, which would allow the country to contract studies to investigate the existence of oil and natural gas.

The proposed changes would also rename the regulations to the Law on Exploration and Exploitation of Hydrocarbon Deposits. The reform has been unanimously approved by the commission’s deputies and will need to be ratified by the plenary session of the Legislative Assembly.

If approved, the reform would allow the Executive Hydroelectric Commission of the Lempa River (CEL) to hire specialized companies to conduct geophysical and geochemical studies in the country.

The General Directorate of Hydrocarbons and Mines (DGHM) stated that multi-client contracts would be promoted, which would enable experts with advanced tools to collect information on the potential existence of oil and natural gas in the country’s subsoil. The move is expected to result in significant cost savings and provide exclusivity of data commercialization and ownership, as well as tax benefits for investment.

The president of the Executive Hydroelectric Commission of the Lempa River (CEL), Daniel Álvarez, emphasized the need for more extensive and comprehensive studies to determine the potential for El Salvador to become a hydrocarbon producer.

The reform to the Hydrocarbons Law would also prohibit any unauthorized person or entity from carrying out oil exploration and exploitation operations in El Salvador without a government-granted contract or without being contracted by the CEL.

The contracts for conducting studies would be exempt from the Public Procurement Law and would not be subject to intervention by the General Budget Directorate, as they are excluded by the CEL Law.

The proposed reform represents a significant step towards modernizing El Salvador’s legal framework for the development of the hydrocarbon subsector, aiming to efficiently increase knowledge of the country’s subsoil.

