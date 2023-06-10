El Santo, interview in Mondo Sonoro (2023)

There is no doubt that Falsalarma is one of the essential groups to understand the birth and history of rap in Spain. Since in 1997 they published that “The sound revolution” the group grew until it filled venues and festivals, at a time when rap was a minority music. Songs like “From my window” or “The first step”, among many others, became symbols of this movement. Twenty six years later, The Saint presents his first solo album; a project that marks a point and continued in his long trajectory. “After so many years of career and after achieving so many goals, I felt the need to embark on my solo adventure as a new challenge, above all a personal one, and since I have not stopped writing and composing new songs, I decided that it was the moment when I had a lot of collected material and a lot to take from within ”, explains the singer, although he qualifies that this project does not imply breaking with the above. “Opening new doors has not meant having to close any other. In other words, starting this new challenge has simply led me to open those other doors in the same corridor”. The man from Sabadell is not without reason, since “Santeria” maintains many points in common, both lyrically and sonorously, with the style of Falsalarma. “Perhaps we have always followed a line and a remarkable identity and in this new stage I am letting myself be carried away by what really fills me and excites me at all times, without that line to follow or that identity that, involuntarily, is maintained. Just letting me flow”. The result is an album with a dark atmosphere in which the most classic rap and the most current sounds coexist, demonstrating that The Saint has wanted to adapt to the new times and not remain anchored in the past, although “To tell the truth, I have been working on the sound as I went along, listening to many beats and writing about the one that inspired me and pushed me to get something out of myself. There has not been a preconceived idea or a line to follow since the only intention has been to let myself go and select those beats that move me regardless of the roll they are “.

Regarding the concept of the album, there is an idea that is maintained throughout the entire album: hope. That struggle to stay afloat when everything seems to be sinking, to find the light in the dark and not give up in bad times, because “Although at certain times it is difficult to see it clearly, I believe that whenever you hit bottom it is an opportunity to push yourself towards the surface and fly”. And adds: “In general terms, it is an album with a message of impulse, to get out of the well, to see the light at the end of the tunnel and to tell yourself that you can do it. Perhaps something even therapeutic for me, although you can also find some social criticism as in the case of ‘Resignados’, the stress we are subjected to in ‘Run’ or the faltering of ‘Nightcrawlers’ and ‘Valkiria’”. And it is that taking care of the message has always been non-negotiable for The Saint since his time in Falsalarma. To give an example, that “The first step” that we talked about at the beginning became the hymn of a hip hop generation that was encouraged to unite to grow. Do you think that message would carry through today? “At that time, the union of all aspects of this culture was idyllic with the aim of growing and forming something great and with its own name together. Today I think that everything has spread in general and it is much more complicated for everything to be united, despite the fact that we are all part of the same genre and that is what is really important. Hip hop is culture and each one represents it in their own way, that’s what I’ll take”. Because they were other times, “times of ignorance and few means, but with great enthusiasm. It really was very nice to live that era of raps in parking lots and recordings in one go and perhaps what I miss the most is my own adolescence in which all of that coincided”. Now things are different. Perhaps rap is more distant from hip hop as a culture than ever, but it is music that fills stadiums and breaks listening records. And in Spain it is thanks to pioneers like The Saint. “The truth is that it is crazy to see what those jams in which we always met and those from the surrounding neighborhoods have become today. Today you have bands selling concert tickets a year in advance, packed stadiums, and sold-out tickets within a few hours. I think that no one imagined this, but, after all, I am proud to contribute our grain of sand so that today all this is what it is “. They were the first stone of the path, of a path for which no one has the recipe for success. “I think the key is to connect with the huge audience that we have regardless of the line that each one follows. There is variety for all tastes and I think that is also part of what has made everything grow so much”.