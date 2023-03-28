On the other hand, the Festival has announced the cancellation of the performances of two artists for reasons beyond the control of the Organization: Ignite y Suzi Moon. With all Tsunami Gijón FestivalIn short, it has confirmed forty bands that will be part of its poster for this 2023, the latest acquisitions being Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes y The Drugs as headliners alongside You Me At Six y No Fun At All.
These great international artists join the lineup already announced weeks ago by Tsunami Gijón Festival 2023. International names like The Dropkick Murphys, The Hellacopters, Descendents, Wolfmother o Me First And The Gimme Gimmes and national, as Desakato (at his farewell concert in Asturias), FASHION, Illegal, Def With Two o Tundra; Added to all these names, they will once again give a show at the Gijón punk festival, Tsunami Xixón Festival.
DESAKATO (LIVING TO DIE. FAREWELL FROM ASTURIAS).
THE DROPKICK MURPHYS
THE HELLACOPTERS
FRANK CARTER & THE RATTLESNAKES
FASHION
THE DRUGS (BARRICADE 40º)
WOLFMOTHER
DESCENDENTS
ME FIRST AND THE GIMME GIMMES
ILLEGAL
BOB VYLAN
NO FUN AT ALL
YOU ME AT SIX
ZOO
TUNDRA
DEF WITH TWO
THE ELITE
AUTHORITY ZERO
GOOD RIDDANCE
PINPILINPUSSIES
SCOWL
BAD REPUTATION
SHAME
MISSIVE
DEADLETTER
MOONSHINE WAGON
THE USSR
THE GUILTY BRIGADE
THE SCALES
WIDOW
ME FRITOS AND THE GIMME CHEETOS
ANABEL LEE
SANDRE
STRANGIS GUAJES
THE BLACK PANTHYS PARTY
INERNATIONAL HARDCORE ALL STARS
FLASHBACK
I HATE THEM
MAVERICK
BIG CATALINA SMALL PINION