On the other hand, the Festival has announced the cancellation of the performances of two artists for reasons beyond the control of the Organization: Ignite y Suzi Moon. With all Tsunami Gijón FestivalIn short, it has confirmed forty bands that will be part of its poster for this 2023, the latest acquisitions being Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes y The Drugs as headliners alongside You Me At Six y No Fun At All.

These great international artists join the lineup already announced weeks ago by Tsunami Gijón Festival 2023. International names like The Dropkick Murphys, The Hellacopters, Descendents, Wolfmother o Me First And The Gimme Gimmes and national, as Desakato (at his farewell concert in Asturias), FASHION, Illegal, Def With Two o Tundra; Added to all these names, they will once again give a show at the Gijón punk festival, Tsunami Xixón Festival.

DESAKATO (LIVING TO DIE. FAREWELL FROM ASTURIAS).

THE DROPKICK MURPHYS

THE HELLACOPTERS

FRANK CARTER & THE RATTLESNAKES

FASHION

THE DRUGS (BARRICADE 40º)

WOLFMOTHER

DESCENDENTS

ME FIRST AND THE GIMME GIMMES

ILLEGAL

BOB VYLAN

NO FUN AT ALL

YOU ME AT SIX

ZOO

TUNDRA

DEF WITH TWO

THE ELITE

AUTHORITY ZERO

GOOD RIDDANCE

PINPILINPUSSIES

SCOWL

BAD REPUTATION

SHAME

MISSIVE

DEADLETTER

MOONSHINE WAGON

THE USSR

THE GUILTY BRIGADE

THE SCALES

WIDOW

ME FRITOS AND THE GIMME CHEETOS

ANABEL LEE

SANDRE

STRANGIS GUAJES

THE BLACK PANTHYS PARTY

INERNATIONAL HARDCORE ALL STARS

FLASHBACK

I HATE THEM

MAVERICK

BIG CATALINA SMALL PINION

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

