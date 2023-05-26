Elderly died for the collapse of Capo Gallo, all 12 accused were acquitted

by blogsicilia.it – ​​30 seconds ago

The 12 defendants who ended up on trial for the death of 88-year-old Ornella Paltrinieri Galletti, crushed and killed in her home in via Calpurnio, in Mondello, by a loose boulder were all acquitted…

