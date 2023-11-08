Elderly Man Attacked by Children in Cuban Neighborhood: A Call to Action

A Cuban denounces the history of violence witnessed in Havana neighborhood

Jorge Luis León Delgado took to social media to denounce a disturbing incident that occurred in the Luyanó neighborhood in Havana. According to his Facebook post, a group of children, no older than 10 years old, allegedly beat an elderly man on November 7th.

The incident took place around 6:30 pm on the corner of Herrera and Melones. Delgado’s father, who is over 70 years old, was returning from getting bread when he was reportedly attacked by the children in an irresponsible and disrespectful manner.

Expressing his concern, Delgado emphasized that while his father was not seriously injured, the situation could have been dangerous. He called for action to prevent similar acts of violence and emphasized the importance of reporting such incidents.

Many people responded to Delgado’s post, offering support for the victim and expressing their concerns about the safety of the neighborhood. Some pointed out that the behavior of the children reflects a larger issue of parental responsibility and the need for community action to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.

Overall, the incident has sparked a conversation about the need for greater vigilance and intervention to ensure the safety and well-being of the elderly and other vulnerable members of the community.

Share this: Facebook

X

