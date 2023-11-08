Home » Elderly Man Attacked by Children in Cuban Neighborhood: A Call to Action
World

Elderly Man Attacked by Children in Cuban Neighborhood: A Call to Action

by admin
Elderly Man Attacked by Children in Cuban Neighborhood: A Call to Action

A Cuban denounces the history of violence witnessed in Havana neighborhood

Jorge Luis León Delgado took to social media to denounce a disturbing incident that occurred in the Luyanó neighborhood in Havana. According to his Facebook post, a group of children, no older than 10 years old, allegedly beat an elderly man on November 7th.

The incident took place around 6:30 pm on the corner of Herrera and Melones. Delgado’s father, who is over 70 years old, was returning from getting bread when he was reportedly attacked by the children in an irresponsible and disrespectful manner.

Expressing his concern, Delgado emphasized that while his father was not seriously injured, the situation could have been dangerous. He called for action to prevent similar acts of violence and emphasized the importance of reporting such incidents.

Many people responded to Delgado’s post, offering support for the victim and expressing their concerns about the safety of the neighborhood. Some pointed out that the behavior of the children reflects a larger issue of parental responsibility and the need for community action to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.

Overall, the incident has sparked a conversation about the need for greater vigilance and intervention to ensure the safety and well-being of the elderly and other vulnerable members of the community.

See also  Sergio Bonelli Editore presents "DRAGONERO. THE QUEEN OF THE ALGENTS

You may also like

Alone in the Dark shows itself in a...

German police evacuated a school in Hamburg after...

Seeking Justice: Paolina Massidda’s Compelling Speech at the...

Jolie Holland, crítica de Haunted Mountain (2023)

Democrat Rashida Tlaib censored by the US House...

Accession Talks Opened: Ukraine and Moldova Start EU...

U.S. fears reoccupation of Gaza ‘not the right...

The 4 priorities to give value to 5G...

EU: first green light for negotiations for the...

Tai Chi as an ally against cognitive decline...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy