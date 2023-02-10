A few brief impressions, at the closing of the polls, on the basis of the apparently reliable projections. Confirmations and surprises.

The data confirm the fundamental forecasts of the eve: victory of the centre-right, and in particular a strong affirmation of the Brothers of Italy; heavy failure of the centre-left line-up and especially of its leading party: predictions that became almost certainties when the PD made its coalition choices, on which there is no need to go back. The electoral mechanism, strongly corrected in the majority sense, linked to the reduction in the number of parliamentarians and the redefinition of constituencies (with the penalization of cities within the province) in the absence of adequate coalitions, could only have led to a strong penalization and under-representation of the left , to the advantage of a coalited right, even in the absence of significant shifts in votes between the two fronts.

The surprises concerned both the forces of the majority and those of the opposition: with regard to the former, the greatest surprise came from the collapse of the League, which suffered a real bloodbath, discovering that it had worked for the King of Prussia. Forza Italia, on the other hand, held up, more than expected. This datum implies that the victory of the centre-right is a poisoned victory, because the formation and life of the future government coalition can only be tormented and unstable. All coalition governments, by their nature, have their thorns, but in this case the thorns are particularly insidious. One thinks of the first Berlusconi government, which fell due to the “turnaround” of a treacherous League. It must be added that Meloni does not have the political and economic strength that allowed Berlusconi to hold together, however with difficulty, the successive center-right governments of the 1990s. Power is a natural glue, but it will be difficult to achieve a joint government, as the two minor parties will certainly claim, in the light of the enormous gap with respect to force majeure, which cannibalized them. Under these conditions, the prospect of a legislature government appears chimerical. It should also be added that the imbalance of the coalition will certainly make it difficult to tamper with the institutions, given that, in any case, the majority will not have the numbers to carry out constitutional reforms without having to go through the fearsome test of the confirmatory referendum.

The surprises in the opposition field come from the resurrection of the 5 Star Movement, considered dying, which has drawn from the repudiation of the coalition operated by the PD an enormous opportunity to relaunch and to confirm its roots in the South, thanks also to the leadership surprisingly demonstrated by With you. A role opens up for the PD – that of an opposition party – for which it is ill-prepared, after many years of a political income that has anesthetized it.

In conclusion, both the majority and the oppositions have ahead of them, in the Legislature that is beginning, a future full of uncertainties and turbulence, very little propitious for significant changes, hoped for or feared, in the organization of institutional life, or even just to carry out “normalizations” that put an end to the anomaly of technical governments. Anomaly that clearly cannot be overcome with acts of will, and is the effect, and not the cause, of those complex and stratified deficiencies in the country’s political and administrative system which are also reflected in the growing and heavy disaffection of the voters, which has reached its peak in this electoral round.