Pierangelo Buttafuoco described the victory of the right as a “revenge of Coccia di Morto on Capalbio”. We can understand this, since he has always been an honest supporter of the side that won. But the description is just wrong.

In the film “Like a cat on the ring road” a negative judgment is given not only on the elite who go to Capalbio but also on the people who go to Coccia di Morto, two worlds closed in on themselves, who prefer to repeat the respective stories of opinionated intellectuals and of victims of a distant power, as if the representatives were self-elected. The message is that both sides are wrong: and this is the true originality, the hidden secret of the film.

But the transposition in the political arena is leaking. It is not clear why a line-up that got a million and a half more votes than the other (the centre-left) should be reduced to a few thousand people who know the charming Maremma town and a few hundred who go there on holiday. And in the end, the transposition doesn’t make it even too clear why Capalbio’s party took the usual fifth of the votes (for about ten years), while Coccia di Morto’s took just over a quarter. That everything then translated into a collapse in terms of seats of the party that came second is due to political errors with respect to an electoral system which, like it or not, imposes coalitions in order not to lose sensationally.

Yet what Buttafuoco said cannot be dismissed easily. The fact is that for some time, well before the release of the film (2017), the mantra of a “ZTL party” that must “go back to the suburbs” has possessed the leaders of the Democratic Party, thus fully legitimizing the populist narrative without add nothing advantageous to one’s political destiny. It’s trivial, but it must be said. It is worth returning to the suburbs only if you are clear on what to say, with sufficient serenity and simplicity to explain it to those who live there.

Even this time, abstractly, it would not have been difficult to do better than those who presented themselves with a couple of slogans on basic income or security. Only abstractly, though. Because the message of the Democratic Party, perhaps more honest, has always been unnecessarily tiring, convoluted, and above all soulless. There can be no soul if one is perpetually afflicted by a presumption of intellectual superiority that comes from afar, and which in the conditions of contemporary (and not only) Italian political life turns into an inferiority complex towards those who are more at ease with the style, way of life and mentality of the people, or can pretend to do it (as happens very often). There can be no soul if, instead of being characterized by two or three clear-cut choices to be pursued in the medium term on the front of equality and freedom, one constantly deals with the positioning of the party in the political system, thus leaving all possible space for contents to the allies-rivals, as well as to the adversaries.

That’s why the elections counted less for numbers than for having exposed a structural flaw. This is confirmed by the comments on the results that we asked a large group of intellectuals and politicians, and which appear in this issue of the magazine. If, as Alberto Benzoni writes, the confrontation between right and left has long since been replaced with that between opponents and supporters of the establishment (I would say between populists and non-populists, given that there is no country in the world where populist governments have ever even tried to fight the great economic power), the first thing to do is not “say something leftist”, as suggested by those who actually inspired that style, but look in the mirror.