On 14 July 2016, the “Women’s Room” was inaugurated in the Chamber at the behest of the then President Laura Boldrini. Alongside the portraits of the 21 constituent mothers; of the first ten mayors elected during the administrative elections of ’46; of the first Speaker of the Chamber, Nilde Iotti; of the Prime Minister, Tina Anselmi; of the first President of the Region, Anna Nenna D’Antonio, three empty mirrors to indicate the three positions never yet held then by a woman in our country: President of the Republic, President of the Senate, President of the Council of Ministers. Today the mirror is only one. The presidency of the Senate was occupied in 2018 by Maria Elisabetta Casellati, in the other is Giorgia Meloni, “woman, mother and Christian”, the first, according to recent celebrations, to have broken that “glass ceiling”. And the narration wants it to be the male part of the population to underline the election of the “first woman” Italian head of government and to urge feminists to pay homage to what they want to pass off as a conquest. Without taking into account the fact that no feminism has ever maintained that being a woman is enough to be the expression of a non-macho politics, and that what appears to us as an achievement has been a reality for decades in other countries, without progress has been made to close gender inequalities.

The reality is that even in this post-election analysis, as well as throughout a campaign conducted by vain, touchy and self-centered males, there is always an all-male view convinced that it is enough to be a woman to be on the side of women. Giorgia Meloni’s programmes, as is known, do speak of women, but in a patriarchal and paternalistic sense, they glorify motherhood and therefore implicitly reproductive slavery, they ask for the “full application of 194, starting with prevention”, which raises fears ‘the emergence of further obstacles to the application of the law on voluntary termination of pregnancy, with the increase of conscientious objection (as is already the case in the regions governed by the right). And if it is very unlikely that a law in force since 1978 and confirmed by a referendum, which already saw 67% of voters vote in its defense in 1981, will be overturned or even abolished, it is equally true that the tools to make it in fact inapplicable , or to implement psychological violence against women who request access, they are all there.

A woman in government who doesn’t speak up for women’s demands is not a success for women who certainly would have preferred the victory of anyone who put the gender issue at the center of the political project. This was not the case, but the right certainly cannot be blamed for this.

Just look at the programs presented by the individual parties which, more or less (with the exception of Possibile which devoted ample space to women’s rights, including detailed solutions), follow the same themes: extraordinary plan for women’s employment, equal pay, contrast to all forms of violence against women (through the use of electronic bracelets and harsher penalties), tax relief for companies that hire “new mothers” (and here too we return to the birth rate that must be rewarded) or unemployed , in contrast to the pink tax, which provides for the increased cost of some women’s products sold on the market. Generic intentions, on which no financial backing has ever been indicated to be able to implement them, which have in common the partiality of the ways and actions with which they address the nodes of the “women’s question”. There has been little talk about health (apart from 194), almost nothing about education, nothing about the study of the gender impact that the laws approved in the new legislature have or could have.

Just look at the number of women elected in the new Parliament which, as in previous legislatures, is far from the desired parity, and stands on the right as on the left, around 30% (the elected members in the Democratic Party are 36 out of 119 parliamentarians, less than a third). Only Action-IV comes close to near parity with 9 out of 21 elected deputies and 4 out of 8 senators. On the other hand, like it or not, the only equal government in the history of our Republic was precisely that of Matteo Renzi.

Finally, it is enough to look at the fact that the first female party leader to win the elections was a woman of the right and this represents the greatest cultural defeat in the history of the Italian left which has always seen female candidates as a dutiful necessity, relegating them to a almost ancillary support role.

The women’s question cannot be resolved with a female Prime Minister even if she were (and this is not the case) a feminist, but with the attitude of millions of citizens who every day, in their everyday lives, carry out and actions in full respect of parity. And there is still a long way to go in this area.