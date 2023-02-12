The vote of 25 September fits perfectly into a trend that has been consolidating since 2008; from then on, the traditional confrontation between right and left gradually disappeared from the scene, replaced by that between defenders and opponents of the establishment.

At the root of this process, the radical diversity of the political climate of the second republic. This can be summarized in the fact that at the basis of the choice, at least at the level of political elections, there is no longer the criterion of belonging or that of exchange; so as to ensure the absolute prevalence of the opinion vote.

Once, the first two determined: the almost total correspondence of the vote at the local level with the national one, today rendered totally inhomogeneous by the absolute prevalence of the exchange vote at the local level. (The data from Campania is sensational: M5S under 10% in the regional elections a year ago; today at 31%. And, again, very limited variations in the vote between one election and another; while today we are on a roller coaster, with ups and downs up to twenty points and, finally, a radical difference in the nature of the parties, yesterday the expression of an ideology or a culture, today war machines at the service of leaders chosen by virtue of their vocation/ability to achieve success Add to this the equally radical diversity of the economic/social climate; then the determining factor was hope in the future and faith in progress. Today fear has erased hope and the fear of losing what one has clearly prevails over the vocation to reduce logically, this set of factors has favored over time, and increasingly clearly, the right over the left and the forces hostile to the establishment over its defenders ( including, by his basic choice, the Pd); without however leading to their consolidated hegemony. This is because the winners have been unable to deliver on their promises and run afoul of the guardians of the Maastricht rules. After them, the technical governments and fictitious national units. To return to the starting point. So in 2013; so, again, in 2018. Will it be like this today too? In my opinion, no. And for two fundamental reasons. The first, pertaining to the outcome of the vote. The second, even more important in perspective, to the economic and social situation in which our country will find itself in the foreseeable future.

There will be no return to the starting situation because the centre-right won the elections by storm. And because it enjoys a series of references, internal and above all international, much more consistent than one might think. But above all because the Italian Macron starts with an even lower consensus base than Monti’s in 2013. While the Democratic Party will no longer be able to represent the left, keeping the other forces that make it up under protection (so as to reward or punish them on the basis to their behaviors) and, at the same time, to be, to the end, a force of the system and of the system, in the name of single thought and political correctness. A claim that led to today’s electoral disaster (in which, for the first time since 1946, the consensus given to the party is lower than that given to other left-wing formations). And to a long-lasting political paralysis.

All this, while around the endless conflict in Ukraine, its side effects are getting worse with each passing day. In the context of an increasingly bitter struggle for access to resources which, also as a result of the economic crisis, will become increasingly scarce.

It will be an opportunity for governments to further reduce the spaces of democracy (as is already the case, and dramatically in almost the whole world). But it will be, and here it concerns us more directly, an opportunity for an increasingly radicalized right, in order to definitively come to terms with what remains of the legacy of democratic socialism.

And this is the opponent we will be facing in Italy. Not the nostalgic who does the Roman salute or an eighty-year-old symbol or whoever is about to violate the Maastricht rules; but a political alignment, covered by the Ppe and by the Americans themselves, which is preparing to come to terms with what remains of our Constitution (already largely massacred with the active contribution of the Pd itself).

The clash will open on this today and in the coming years. And in the country. A clash that will take place on the most diverse terrains (including that of the struggle for peace); and that, on the left, it will need much more consistent political and social referents than those of today. For us, a signal. It’s an obligation.