It thundered so much that it rained. The right wins and will govern Italy. The Democratic Party loses. The 5 Star Movement sings victory but suffers a very strong drop compared to the triumph of 2018. The Third Pole does not take off. The little ones disappear. Abstentions are growing.

A few hours after the polls close, I refrain from going into more precise forecasts. Of course, however, one thing must be said: the defeat of the centre-left comes from afar and finally deserves, after so many signs that have been ignored for years, to be the subject of a more in-depth diagnosis.

I begin by taking up a famous title from the 19th century, from Italy as it is.

A very different country from the one some of us knew as kids. With an industrial base (the legendary factory of the time, the blue overalls of the great workers’ processions) crumbled into small and medium-sized businesses. In which, thanks to the technological leap, the very nature of workers’ work and its duties change profoundly. The mythical political subject of the past, the industrial working class, is numerically decimated, in any case a minority. Moreover, it lacks what was its unitary culture, deeply divided according to generations, regions and territories, life models, tastes, aspirations and visions of the world: from the monolithic social block to the indecipherable puzzle.

It precedes it on the social scale a middle class which is no longer as before, but an indefinite plurality of social figures difficult to recompose. Barricaded in large condominiums in self-owned apartments (we are unexpectedly a population of small and medium-sized house owners), employed in a rampant and ephemeral tertiary sector. If still productive, grappling with the very rapid changes of work (one above all: the advent of digital technology, which modifies trades and professions). Afraid, resentful. Without common values ​​that keep it together: once upon a time there were merchants, united in their organizations (Confcommercio in the lead) but even before that they were united in the defense of their interests. Now no longer. In the tertiary sector, family traditions and the age-old practice of handing down companies from father to son existed. Now they are rare. Loyalty to symbols, flags, acronyms, ancient affiliations to political families: everything has disappeared. You vote differently every time, fishing the most advantageous ones from the market of promises. Hunting for fireflies, mistaking them for lanterns.

The elites, at the top of the social pyramid, if there are any, appear isolated and detested, little capable of external hegemony. Especially impervious to those who come from below, to new men (or women); projected in the best case towards a supranational dimension which inexorably detaches them from the Italian context, making them a caste apart. The social elevators, typical of the post-war period and even of fascism, have long been blocked.

Italians have become a people of old people, mostly pensioners, with fewer and fewer children and grandchildren. They live mainly on pensions (which have been the basis of our special welfare). Young people stay in the family niche for a long time, get out of school late, get to work late (when they even get involved, and this isn’t always the case); unemployment rates are alarming. The jobless an army.

A vast area of ​​poor people and new poor people is growing at the base of society, the latter afflicted by the pain of the loss they have suffered. It is enough to visit the Caritas canteen in an Italian city on any given day to realize this.

Voting reflects all of this: 1°) the lack of social identity: one lives not, as in the past, “inside” one’s class and one’s class, in one’s own neighbourhood, connected to one’s neighbourhood, but isolated like monads, often even with respect to the extended family circle which for centuries was the historical element of the Italian model of collective coexistence; 2°) the negative influence of the great rift between North and South, between territories included in communication circuits and others condemned to isolation; 3rd) the equally serious split between the old (in the majority) and the young (in the minority and without a foreseeable future). Three splits, one social, the second geographical, the third generational that deeply, even indelibly characterize today’s Italian.

None of the parties has a clear analysis of this picture, nor have they put it at the heart of their project. Not the right, which has focused on social and psychological depression, and has been able to grasp (also due to the ideological unscrupulousness that characterizes it) its profound discomfort, making it the lever of consensus; but not even the left, both the one (now reduced to a flicker) with its head in the past, and the one that calls itself reformist but that can’t imagine reforms except from above, while no change is successful if it doesn’t have consensus first.

Self-referential leading groups, eternally in the saddle, recite ideas and words that sound false according to now obvious ceremonies. People abstain or vote against. Is it any wonder?