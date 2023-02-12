Elections can be won or lost. Even Winston Churchill lost them. The English statesman was beaten in 1945 by Labor’s Clement Attlee; yet, he had fearlessly resisted Hitler and won the war. But the defeat of 25 September constitutes a sort of acknowledgment of an announced death. It is not possible to face elections determined by the single-member majority with a proportional political structure. The result could only be a defeat for the centre-left and in particular for the Democratic Party whose policy of alliances had previously suffered a series of setbacks.

It is true that even in Sweden the center-left as a whole recently lost the elections, albeit narrowly, and Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson’s Social Democratic Party even gained in votes and seats.

The Democratic Party, on the other hand, lost votes both towards Action and towards the 5Stelle. She hadn’t fully come to terms with the definition, through a program, of his identity. And the reference to Mario Draghi’s government was not enough to cover this void.

The Democratic Party must work hard to rebuild an identity on the one hand (the term democratic is all-encompassing and, in the Italian situation, it does not ensure individuality) and on the other an adherence to the daily problems of Italian citizens. Quite the opposite therefore of an internal settlement of accounts: it would instead be the time for a constituent open to the outside, for a real new beginning.

Here the stumbling block is once again the reference to socialism in its various names and articulations, of democratic socialism, of laborism, or even, as we would say in Italy, of liberal socialism,

There was a time, in the 1990s, when the then European Community had 15 member countries, that socialists were in the government of thirteen out of fifteen countries and led eleven of them. We are certainly no longer in those times and, it must be said, the socialists of the time did not take advantage of that situation as much as they could. Today things have changed because too many areas of European socialism had placed too much faith in the results of globalization in the advanced countries. For the working classes of our countries there have not been those income and power benefits that were expected, because delocalization and downward competition on the labor market have had a negative effect, determining the rise of populism and sovereignty. However, even today, the socialists have prime ministers in Finland, Denmark, Germany, Spain, Portugal, Malta and are in coalition in the governments of Slovenia and Romania (where they will soon have the prime minister), Belgium, Luxembourg, Estonia.

Building a socialist party today means knowing how to operate a synthesis between ethically oriented innovation classes, and popular classes affected by inequalities and difficulties resulting from the pandemic and war. Including the problems of security, which also and above all affect the popular classes of our cities.

It will be said that the name socialist is impracticable in Italy due to the damnatio memoriae craxiana. But thirty years have passed since the fall of Craxi on the one hand, and on the other not much has been done to remind the Italians who Willi Brandt was (original name Herbert Frahm, Willi Brandt was the nom de guerre assumed in the anti-Nazi fight) or Olof Palme or Francois Mitterrand himself.

The mythology of the Italian Democratic Party is linked to the names of two characters such as Aldo Moro and Enrico Berlinguer, undoubtedly great and representative, but linked to a political period, the one characterized by the historic compromise which is now a thousand miles away from the current Italian political situation. At most, the pipe of Sandro Pertini, a president of the Socialist Republic who entered the hearts of all Italians, also appears in the family portrait.

It is clear that all this is not enough, that we need to arrive at a Charter of Values ​​and Principles from which to derive the programmatic guidelines of the future opposition. And maybe get to the end even to define a “party of democrats and democrats and socialists”? I noticed that even Pierluigi Bersani, motivating his adhesion to the Pd list in the last political elections, said that he intended to support the list which referred to European socialism.

It may be that in the Democratic Party the debate is articulated between those who want to renew an alliance with the 5 Star Movement and who instead want to establish it with Action-Italia Viva. But the priority would instead be the construction of an identity platform.

The socialist area is vast and composite. The PSI as such has also suffered the negative effects of the defeat of the Pd list. But all together it could play a role of clarification and unity towards the imminent congressional debate of the Democratic Party. We should study its forms and ways, but we must contribute our identity and our experience.