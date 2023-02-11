The first party in Italy that leads a woman to hold the office of Prime Minister for the first time is called Brothers (and not Sisters).

But how much did the fact that the leader of FdI is a woman weigh? FdI has gone, in 9 years, from 1.9% in 2013 to 28% in 2022.

It means that Italians have become “fascists” en masse? And mass “anti-abortionists”?

We do not believe this to be the case. We think that Meloni’s success depends in part on dissatisfaction with previous heterogeneous governments, which gave the impression of an attachment to power regardless of the popular will. It has long been known that a favorable wind was blowing on the centre-right. But instead of studying what proposals could be made to reverse the trend, the left preferred to ignore the country. The latest electoral rounds have expressed citizens’ dissatisfaction with those who have had government responsibilities, not rewarding them and throwing themselves into whatever new proposals. And with abstention.

On the left there are empty spaces, “unmanned” spaces on very sensitive issues for citizens. Starting from that of a specific enhancement of the Italian presence in international circles.

Meloni was not perceived as a “fascist” by those who voted for her, but as a leader who, even at an international level, would have fought against any norm, born of specious motivations or worse, from competitive interests, which penalized Italian productions and interests. Adherence to Europe, to Atlanticism must not mean submitting to the diktats of the European bureaucracy (including the famous “measure of cucumbers”).

And we come to those who say that the fact that there is – for the first time – a woman at the head of the government does not automatically guarantee that she is pursuing a policy in favor of women. Agree. We have to wait for it to be tested by facts.

But, for consistency, this should also apply to the “quotas” and “positive actions” of the contracts: ensuring a greater balance in the presence of women in careers cannot be automatically considered a guarantee either of merit, or of the fact that the conquest of leadership roles mean cascading support for female careers.

When I was in the CGIL School and University, the head of women’s policies was a man. Then that responsibility was entrusted to me, but the previous management was not criticized. Aside from some irony, it was essentially believed that a male/female rebalancing was in the general interest of the Pase.

Meloni was not perceived, by those who voted for her, not even as an anti-abortionist: she and the leaders of her party have repeated in all venues, including – black on white – in the electoral program, that law 194 cannot be touched and that what one would like is, if anything, to broaden the acquired rights by implementing them as well in article 5 which also guarantees support “to those who have doubts or are in financial difficulty”, reinforcing every aspect of that law. The left should know how to enter into the merits, for example on the management of supports, conscientious objectors, etc.

If anything – Meloni – was perceived as hostile to certain extremes of the politically correctsometimes experienced as a “dictatorship” with ridiculous undertones.

Demonizing the adversary, rather than analyzing in which points he is able to get in tune with the people, and making an effort to propose alternative solutions, is the usual mistake of those who respond to problems with ideology.

And what this left lacks is a true culture of reformism. Reformism means updating analyzes in relation to changes in the context, new problems, the changing political and social climate. Bearing in mind the reference values. It is the great lesson of socialist reformism. The one for which the PCI component of the union often told me “shut up, you reformist!”, as if it were an insult. And instead it is a lesson that should be treasured.

Citizens no longer have faith in the political class that governs them. It is no longer the moment in which the referendum on the escalator proved Craxi right against the PCI, because Pease had faith in those who supported the general interest and not in those who waved demagogic positions.

Citizens find themselves grappling with ever heavier concrete problems, while the various parties fight each other with blows of ideology.

Certainly it is necessary to ensure that the ideology of “life” does not translate into aberrant practices such as those we are witnessing in some US states, with women “forced” to continue with the pregnancy in extreme situations, illnesses, rapes, etc.

The FdI program claims to be against all kinds of discrimination and in support of the enhancement of women in every area.

Let’s wait for them at the gate.

And the left is recast through a party-form rooted in the social, which is now missing. As long as the ‘party’ consists of those who are administrators or would-be administrators, ‘left’ is an empty word.

And recast – the left – giving more space to genuinely reformist values ​​and to those who really know how to represent them.