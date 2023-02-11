If the 2018 elections sanctioned the undeniable triumph of two proudly populist parties, united not only by the same attitude towards liberal democracy, but also by a certain ambiguity regarding the international positioning designed for the country, these elections clarify, at least in part , the framework in which a reformist left should operate, first as an opposition, then, hopefully, as an alternative government.

In fact, what is worryingly analogous to the past elections is that the loser is always the same: reformism, be it more typically socialist or liberal. But if the latter may have found some breathing space in the novelty of the so-called Third Pole, for now based on a political elaboration of a liberal-democratic matrix, it is the reformism of the left that has met its year zero. And this is not only because in the main centre-left force, the PD, the figures who most embodied this type of value have been placed in conditions of ineligibility by the party leadership itself; not only because for the second time in republican history exponents of the Socialist Party are excluded from Parliament. But also because it is perhaps not sufficiently clear, not even in these days following the election results, that in Italy there has not been a return to a pattern of bipolarity between political forces. Tripolarism remains a reality, the balance of consensus has only changed in favor of one of the three poles.

Considering the 5 Star Movement a center-left prosthesis is a mistake that has not only produced the contradictions of the Conte II government and which has partially influenced the fall of the Draghi government, but which will also lead to losing the opportunity for profound reflection at the moment of the left’s worst defeat since 1948. A movement whose political leader, after having guaranteed bonuses to rich and poor without distinction when he was Prime Minister (from cash back to bicycle bonuses), has now presented himself as a defender of the economically disadvantaged population. An approach diametrically opposed to a left of social redemption, work and opportunities, a policy which, in the test of the government, has demonstrated not only welfare, but also, by pursuing the aforementioned choices, social inequity.

Thus, the decomposed and uniquely alarmist reactions to the prospect of a victory for Giorgia Meloni were not a sign of a government left, but of a ministerial left, a wrong and worst declination of it, not used to the thought that, again after back in 2008, the centre-right could democratically win national elections.

On the other hand, in the United States, in order to turn the page on Trumpism, the best solution has proven to be the democratic alternation and the consequent ability of those who had been defeated by Trump in 2016, to organize an alternative to present to voters at the polls four years later. Here then is that, more than from threatening and frightened invocations, which do nothing but take away responsibility from the voters and insult their ability to participate, it would be better to start from some firm points.

Two reassurances. The first: the particular historical and geopolitical situation means that the Meloni government will not be able to afford to worry the markets, international investors, allied countries and, therefore, to weaken Italy. If it yields on these points, it will be the new government that will be its own worst enemy.

The second: on a crucial issue for the development of the country and for the quality of its democratic life, such as the functioning of the judicial system, it will be difficult for this new majority to express a minister with an idea of ​​justice like the one that characterized the work of the Minister Bonafede. The sensitivity of the latter – and of the governments that supported his work – towards the guarantee institutions of our rule of law was manifested not only in the decisions taken in those years (reform of the prescription), but also through the lexicon that accompanied them (we remember well the law baptized “Spazzacorrotti”).

It is with awareness of this that the opposition to the new Government will be able to channel their energies to protect those civil rights on which hesitations and contradictions still persist within the centre-right and, at the same time, organize their forces for an alternative of growth and of social justice.

The stability of the leaders in the leadership of the parties of the coalition that will now govern the country is counterbalanced by the enormous mutability of the consensus within it. Over the course of four years, in fact, voters have inconsistently rewarded the containers of Salvini, Meloni and Berlusconi, and then, in some cases, disappointedly contribute to fueling the increasingly high numbers of abstention. This is an indication both of the precariousness of the centre-right’s political proposal and of the existence of an electorate in search of answers.

When the left will have the courage to stand up against the greatest perpetrators of social injustice, i.e. the historic corporatisms which, at various levels, characterize Italy more than any other country, when it will be able to carry out economic measures which do not aim only at increase in consumption, but to intervene structurally in the growth of business capacity, when it examines, surgically and without any rhetoric, the pockets of privileges that divide the world of workers, then it will have all the necessary tools to promote a humanitarian socialism capable to give answers to that electorate. His electorate.