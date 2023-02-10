There is a first element that emerges in these days following the elections of 25 September and that is that few surprises were expected and there were few surprises. The polls have proved to be roughly reliable, the worries of mind have been few, who should have won has won and who should have lost has lost.

There is no doubt that Forza Italia, which lost 51.1% of the votes compared to 2018 (when it received 4,596,956 votes, while in 2022 it received 2,248,851 votes) and the M5S which lost the 60.1% compared to 2018 (then they had taken 10,732,066 votes, now 4,282,920) have managed to mask the collapse more, at least at the media level.

The situation is more difficult for the League which lost 57.2% of the votes (there were 5,698,687 in 2018, against 2,442,679 in 2022), so much so that now Salvini’s secretariat is hanging over the way in which the Government. If Salvini fails to obtain a leading role, it will be difficult for him to continue to lead the League, if only because his political line now sounds out of tune.

The situation for the Democratic Party, on the other hand, was dramatic, where already before the elections the rumor was circulating that a result below 20% would have been fatal for Enrico Letta’s secretariat.

What emerges therefore is that all have lost (League -57.2%, Forza Italia -51.1%, Democratic Party -13.9%, M5S – 60.1%) only one has won, namely Brothers of Italy which recorded a +406% increase in votes compared to 2018, despite a situation of declining turnout (72.9% of eligible voters in 2018, 63.9% in 2022).

Some considerations on the merits. The M5S built the electoral campaign by claiming ideological purity (presenting itself as “the right side”) and building a climate of siege (everyone wants to dismantle the Citizenship Income). In this way he managed to stop his free fall, but he effectively isolated himself from everyone. Conte brought the Movement to Mount Sinai and it won’t be easy to get him down.

Letta’s strategic choices were disastrous. The choice to break with the M5S made sense from a political point of view, but was disastrous with respect to the current electoral system. He then imagined a Dragon front, but bringing in those who had never been Dragon (Fratoianni and Bonelli) and caused the break with Calenda’s Third Pole. He then tried the path of the useful vote, implicitly inviting the electorate to hold their noses, and imagining a majority vocation for the PD, which had no prospect of success given the rubble and divisions of the centre-left field (in the sense side). The loss of almost all single-member constituencies was a foreseeable consequence from the day the nominations closed.

Some considerations on the field of the center-right. The electoral law, which rewarded Forza Italia, Lega and Fratelli d’Italia, because they presented themselves in coalition, could also have pulled a dirty trick in this field. On the one hand, in fact, Meloni has won too much, with numbers that are more than double the sum of those of the allies. Which means that the Flame party will demand leadership and key ministries. On the other hand, the two allied parties, having lost millions of votes, but within a winning majority, will only be able to use the government as an instrument of redemption, to regain, over time, consensus among the electorate. Which means fibrillation in the formation of the government, but above all the desire to mark the difference and put one’s feet on Meloni’s positions, in order to gain visibility and claim results (if there ever will be).

Even if it doesn’t seem like it, there is another party that has a “+” sign in front of the percentage of votes it has won. And it is the third pole of Calenda and Renzi. Their optimism before the elections (well over 10%, said Calenda), makes what is actually a victory seem like a defeat, given that politically theirs was the most significant operation: they have in fact created a field that before there was not. A field that could expand in the future.

If the electoral law has kept Forza Italia hooked to the right, the fibrillation of the majority could make the moderates turn their gaze towards the Third Pole. Similarly, if the PD were to launch a run-up to the M5S, the centre-left moderates might not want to participate in the race and prefer to look towards the centre. Which means that the prospects for growth are there, if the system as a whole were to continue to polarize.

To conclude, a phase of great political movement is opening up on the national scene, which is a positive thing. We only hope that this new eventful phase will not cause damage to the triple institutional structure that keeps Italy alive, that of the Constitutional Charter, that of the European Union and that of the Atlantic Pact.