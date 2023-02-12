We are a strange country. Our political culture (mostly “progressive”), if it can be called that, has long been preaching the virtues of alternation democracy and is aware of the so-called “law of the pendulum” whereby the moods of the electorate shift continuously from left to right and vice versa. However, when it happens that reality adapts to these schemes, everyone is ready to complain because the alternation does not take place according to the abstract scheme of the liberal and enlightened right that undermines a progressive and equally enlightened left. It is not accepted that the pendulum goes to position itself on what is present in the history of a country and in the contingencies it crosses.

The notable success of Giorgia Meloni, who has pulled along a centre-right and a populist right in trouble, can be explained trivially with a “regularity” known to those who study political history: when the progressive front cannot stop and continues to propose reforms of reforms in schizophrenic succession, the electorate opts to stop that autistic race and to safeguard the balances already achieved previously.

The mistake of the PD, a slave of a main stream communication that incited continuous and permanent radicalism, was to believe that the majority of Italians wanted to go further with rights by making what were particular cases central (already, moreover, with protection guaranteed in the current system), further with the environmental issue pushing to have immediately a completely different world, further in every question that was placed on the carpet. The answer was the strengthening of the demand for “conservation” of the stage we have reached and of those social systems which for better or worse have held the country together in a long phase of transformation. This phenomenon has maintained the grip on politics by the world that for simplicity we could call conservative-moderate and has brought out of the Democratic Party the consensus of a significant number of reformists who, with their realist approach, did not want to fall into the hands of the new radicals (such as show the flows, are the consensuses that converged in the vote in favor of Calenda and Renzi).

Will the right-centre formation that won the elections adapt to this demand for a conservative brake on radicalizing progressivism or will it end up proposing its own counter-radicalism that transforms conservatism into a reaction? This is the question posed by the outcome of the elections and which cannot be answered until the winners are seen at work in managing the government.

Historically there are cases where, of course as they say mutatis mutandis, the victory of the conservatives against the radical turning points of the progressives has not at all led to the dismantling of what had been built, but simply to its maintenance by cleaning it of the radical pseudo philosophies and guaranteeing that we would not go beyond what had been achieved. The classic example is the victory of the Conservatives over Labor in Great Britain in 1951 when none of the great “socialist” reforms (nationalisation, public health system, etc.) against which the Tories had thundered were touched by the new winners. But something similar could also be seen in the succession of Helmut Kohl to Helmut Schmidt in 1982-83 or in the rise to power of Margaret Thatcher.

This cannot erase the presence in the right-centre proposal of proposals that are more akin to reactionary radicalism than to conservatism. Some come from all in all marginal components of the various parties, but Matteo Salvini’s leadership in the League poses that question in a disturbing way. Above all it depends on the fact that the so-called “Captain” of that formation in his previous government experience did not give a great show of balance and even less in his overflowing propaganda.

That said, I don’t think that Meloni, strengthened by a considerable success, will be willing to give in to the sirens of right-wing radicalism, which would split the country and make her victory uncertain if not ephemeral. The problem you are posing is how willing the opposition will be to support you in resisting the populism of your allies. To put it in clear terms: if the new leader can oppose them that, should they want to impose unthinkable choices on her, she would be able to find sides in the opposition, Lega and FI would be forced to adopt mild advice.

Is it the revival of the government of national unity led by a “non-politician”? No, that experience has been burned for now. Rather, it is a matter of considering whether it is not possible to consider the hypothesis of a “grand coalition” on the German model, i.e. a program negotiated between the major reformist components in the name of the response to the country’s many emergencies, which narrows the field of interventions, but guarantees guidance in calamitous times.

This has been done in Germany several times, even there finding convergences between forces that were by no means homogeneous. In Italy it would be difficult because it has succumbed to the vulgate, certainly not disinterested, of those who have described this technique of solving political emergencies as a “mess”, as immoral giving in to those who represented some form of absolute evil.

Yet with something not very different it was possible to write our Constitutional Charter, moreover not by chance for many decades presented as a text written half in Latin and half in Russian. Until we free ourselves from this mentality we will be forced to leave the country in the hands of the Pasdaran intellectuals, left and right (only on this united in the fight against political rationality).