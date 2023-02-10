It is not due to a style clause that the first figure of the political elections of the past few hours is the turnout at 63.9%. We are used to a drop in voters election after election, but minus nine points compared to 2018 mark a reduction in participation that is almost double what happened in the past in a single election in the most relevant case – the -5.2% in 2013 on the 2008 data – in the aftermath, not surprisingly and like today, of an economic crisis and a government led by a technician (even if Draghi was largely appreciated).

Perhaps we should go back to party governments which, however, should address the problems, otherwise the “red relief” and the upheavals of the parliamentary balance sanctioned by the polls will remain as unwelcome as they are inevitable. In any case, Italy remains prey to an evil whose causes are not even so obscure: demographic decline, increase in the poor, income inequality, precariousness, fear of the future, discouragement of young people, suffocating bureaucracy and tax authorities. What is certain is that it makes an impression that the two winners of the elections are the two parties that most clearly opposed the experience of the Draghi government: the Five Stars who denied it and the Brothers of Italy who profited from being in opposition also of the other governments of the legislature.

First female Prime Minister, therefore, Meloni and right-right. Welcome and good work, with a small regret that the arguments are those of historical machismo and that in terms of coherence, moderation in the electoral campaign appears to be the result of a lack of courage to be oneself to the end: an omen of a rapid decline?

The right clearly wins, demonstrating that a proportional-based electoral law can well produce an absolute majority (with a snowball effect on single-members, separate voting is impossible). Yet the allies of the Brothers of Italy are among the great losers.

Lega and Forza Italia, both in vertical fall, almost halved their consensus compared to 2018, with the difference that the former had experienced the very high peaks and the defeat burns even more: a probable terminus for Salvini. The party “of” Berlusconi also undergoes a ruinous collapse but not a liquefaction so much so that going from 14% to 8% is considered a surprise and it will be urgent to find a solution to the facts of the registry office because the next time it will disappear. Interested in the spoils would be Italy sul Serio-Calenda which, and it was understood, is not the third but the fourth pole, and fails all the declared objectives (high bars are always a double-edged bet): Calenda is defeated by Bonino and only third in the college, a sign that in Rome the dream of a hegemony was a midsummer night; the national list has remained far from double digits and has not surpassed Forza Italia despite the embarkations of the political class. It is clear that the embankment on the right has not been realized nor the condition of making the balance and, with it, the unlikely scenario of Draghi’s re-proposition.

However, in this context, the result in and of itself considered is far from bad and the parliamentary patrol will perhaps not be a small thing: there is some solidity on which to build, including a good vote in the most innovative realities: the first comments some analysts acknowledge it.

If the disaster of Action is avoided, the Democratic Party takes it in full force, which crashes. At an all-time low if we are to be honest, given that there are six other political subjects on his list, a couple of which are certainly relevant: the real figure is less than 15%, the height of the flicker. The anti-fascism argument doesn’t work, as does the attempt to polarize. Letta, Orlando & co. they set up a non-Euclidean strategy, isolating themselves and finding everyone against each other. Giving up the Five Stars to embark Di Maio – not even re-elected – making Giuseppe Conte enraged, despite the fact that that support had been won at the bloody price of the pirouette on the reduction of parliamentarians.

Not happy, read with a very light heart, he also renounced the reformist side, with Calenda’s Action, preferring Fratoianni’s Left and Bonelli’s Verdi, certainly less influential to win some marginal constituencies (few actually). Thus passes the idea that the Five Stars can really be the leaders of the opposition and attractors of a nouvelle guache while the Democratic Party is heading to a “year zero” congress. Yet the party led by Conte has also lost half and more of the votes since 2018, not unlike Lega and Forza Italia. But it also matters how. The trend and the new course prove Conte right, who cannot be said to have been skilful, winning the critics’ prize.

In any case, the Five Stars are only very strong in the South, where they are increasingly the party of assistance, bonuses and protection. In this part of Italy the right has no ruling class, and it’s a problem, in fact it doesn’t win as much as it could. De Magistris after ten years of administration is irrelevant in the former capital of Naples, and it is certainly not the only completely anti-system party, Italexit, to gather support from the frightened.

The problematic data of the South is, with the first woman and right-wing in Chigi and with the collapse of the turnout, which collapses here, the real salt of these elections. In the South there is a major issue to be developed both in the sensational non-vote – almost one voter out of two, also because of the bad weather – and in the deeply atypical vote cast. A sign that despite the great attention of the Draghi government (really! ), this part of Italy feels totally without prospects, marginalized and increasingly destined to depopulation. If the right wants to recover, it will have to deal with the PNRR day and night, even if the temptation of the identity shortcut is around the corner.