The presidential elections of Brazil will be decided in the ballot on October 30th. In the first round Lula got about 48% of the votes, while Bolsonaro got 43%.

“We will win: it is just a postponement,” assures the former president. The outgoing one, on the other hand, warns about “people’s desire for change that can lead to the worst”.

Lula: “We will win these elections”

“We will win these elections, success is only postponed. This is simply extra time for us. ” These were the first words of comment on the results of the first round of the former president of Brazil, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, a great favorite in the polls, who however failed to confirm the predictions of victory on the eve, which gave him the winner in the presidential elections already in the first round with over 50% of the votes.

Bolsonaro: “Desire change can lead to the worst”

“I understand the desire for change in the country but some changes can also lead to the worst,” said the outgoing president, Jair Bolsonaro. “We have defeated the lies of the polls,” he later added.

Bolsonaro, who has repeatedly questioned the reliability of the country’s electronic machines, did not contest the results on Sunday evening, although he said he was awaiting more information from the Ministry of Defense. “There is always the possibility of something abnormal happening in a fully computerized system,” he said.