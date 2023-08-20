Elections in Ecuador, after the murder of Fernando Villavicencio

In Ecuador on August 20 there are presidential elections and legislative elections to renew the National Assembly, the unicameral parliament of the country. These are elections that in the last ten days have attracted a lot of attention even outside Ecuador due to the murder of one of the eight presidential candidates, Fernando Villavicencio. Villavicencio was killed on August 10 at the end of an electoral rally held in the capital Quito: for the moment it is not yet known who is responsible, but the police have made some arrests and in general the most accredited hypothesis is that of involvement of drug traffickers.

The fear is that the election will take place in what many newspapers have defined a “climate of terror” and enormous distrust of the institutions.

The elections had been called after Guillermo Lasso, conservative and president since 2021, had dissolved parliament at the end of May, blocking the process of impeachment which had begun against him with the aim of removing him from his post. The National Assembly, where the majority is held by the opposition, had accused him of being involved in a case of embezzlement linked to two public companies. Lasso’s dissolution of parliament was possible thanks to a mechanism known as “muerte cruzada” (crossed death) which in 2008 was inserted into the constitution by the then centre-left government of Rafael Correa.

Ecuador has about 18 million inhabitants and more than 13 million are registered on the electoral roll. In the country, voting is compulsory for those over the age of 18, while it is optional for those between 16 and 18 and some other categories of people (those over 65 or those in active service in the armed forces and police, for example). Not going to vote, in case of obligation, involves the payment of a fine. The polls will be open from 07:00 to 17:00 local time (from 14 to midnight Italian time).

According to the Ecuadorian constitution, if in the elections no presidential candidate obtains at least 50 percent of the vote, or at least 40 percent and an advantage of at least 10 points over the runner-up, the two most voted people will go to the ballot: the The eventual second round will be held on 15 October. The elected people, both the head of government and whoever will occupy the 137 seats in parliament, will in any case remain in office for only eighteen months, until May 2025, i.e. until the natural expiry of the mandate of Lasso and of the previously elected parliament.

In Sunday’s elections there is also a popular consultation to decide on the continuation or not of the exploitation of an oil field in the Yasuní national park, in the Amazon rainforest. It is the first popular consultation requested by citizens and towns in the history of Ecuador, and achieving it has been considered a great victory for the environmental movement.

The political situation and the candidates

Sunday’s elections will be the first extraordinary presidential elections since 1940. Seven of the eight “presidential formulas”, i.e. pairs of presidents and vice-presidents, are made up of independent candidates, although many are supported by different parties. This will also be the first election in which there will be gender parity between the two roles (only one of the eight couples in the presidency has a woman).

In place of Villavicencio, killed on August 10, the centrist party Movimiento Construye has nominated Christian Zurita, a 53-year-old journalist who has long been involved in investigating corruption and organized crime. A week ago, due to not registering his candidacy in time, Zurita was not allowed to participate in the televised debate between the various candidates. The government, as a reaction to the murder of Villavicencio, called a state of emergency and limited public meetings: therefore the last days of the electoral campaign took place exclusively on the media.

Left among others candidates there is Luisa González, of the Movimiento Revolución Ciudadana party, the political coalition of the centre-left former president Rafael Correa. According to polls, González is the favorite: if she were to win, she would be the first woman to lead a government in Ecuador. The Movimiento Revolución Ciudadana had initially disputed Zurita’s candidacy, formally asking the National Electoral Council not to approve it and claiming that Zurita was “affiliated with another political organization”. The Council rejected the request, calling it unfounded, and finally approved the candidacy.

On the right, there are four candidates: Otto Sonnenholzner, former vice president between 2018 and 2020, Xavier Hervas, who had already run for president in 2021 with a left-wing party and then completely changed his ideas and political alignment, the entrepreneur Daniel Noboa Azin, who is 35 years old and is the youngest candidate, Jan Topić, a businessman who fought in the Foreign Legion and who is described as the “Ecuadorian Bukele”, in reference to the authoritarian president of El Salvador, known for his its very tough strategy against criminal organizations.

Finally, among the candidates are the lawyer Bolívar Armijos, a centrist, and Yaku Pérez, former leader of the Coordinadora Andina de Organizaciones Indígenas (CAOI), a network of indigenous organizations from Ecuador, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Peru and Argentina. He is the only one who has officially said that he is against mineral and oil exploration in the Yasuní reserve.

The party Creando oportunidades (CREO) of the outgoing president has instead renounced to present itself in the elections. According to the newspapers there are only two the candidates who could bring about a change from the conservative and neoliberal positions of the outgoing president: Luisa González and Yaku Pérez.

After the killing of Fernando Villavicencio, the fight against crime has become the only topic of the electoral campaign: there is only talk of extortion, organized gangs, drug cartels, bosses, prison riots and political assassinations. And each candidate presents himself as the solution to the problem. Alongside the repressive measures, however, it is above all González and Pérez who have also spoken of social policies that could have consequences on the causes of violence, such as the improvement of education and the creation of greater opportunities for young people.

Violence related to drug trafficking has increased enormously in Ecuador in recent years. According to data from the national police, the homicide rate in 2016 was 5.8 per 100,000 inhabitants. Last year it rose to 25.6, a level similar to that of Colombia and Mexico, countries with a long history of violence linked to drug cartels.

L’Ecuador was long a transit country on the cocaine route from South America to the United States and Europe, but over time it has also become the place where the drug is refined, stored and distributed. “This paradigm shift,” he writes BBC«is visible for the greater quantity of drugs seized, mainly cocaine (more than 122 tons between January and July of this year, ndr), for the increasingly frequent finding of laboratories and, above all, for the exponential increase in violence», starting with that in prisons which have become operational centers for drug traffickers.

There are several reasons that explain how Ecuador has gone from being a transit country to having a greater role in drug trafficking networks: one of these is the so-called “balloon effect”, i.e. the fact that repressive policies in a certain region cause the displacement of production or infrastructure. In this case the move was cross-border, from Colombia to neighboring Ecuador.

What the polls say

Polls say that the favorite is Luisa González, who on average collects about a quarter of the voting intentions. There are four candidates who in the various searches occupy the second place. Otto Sonnenholzner, Jan Topic, Yaku Pérez and Fernando Villavicencio. The polls, by law, can be disseminated up to ten days before the elections and those that have been carried out therefore include Villavicencio.

It is not clear if and how the murder of Villavicencio will affect the outcome. Beyond the results, according to political analyst Pedro Donoso the murder it is “a turning point” in the country’s politics: it is an “open challenge” against the state, implemented at the very moment in which the Ecuadorians are about to elect a new government. «The assassination of Villavicencio is a political message against democracy. Crime seeks to demonstrate that organizations make the rules.”

The attack on Villavicencio is part of a context of general fear and insecurity on the part of citizens, which affects trust in the government and institutions. Some surveys carried out in recent months show that for almost two out of three Ecuadorians the country they live in is not safe (it is the highest figure in all of South America), almost 95 percent believe that Ecuador “is on the way wrong” and six out of ten say they “do not trust the state”.

It is possible that González could win in the first round, narrowly, but it seems more likely that it will go to a second round between her and a right-wing candidate. In the event of a second round, González’s chances of winning could be reduced, as he would have very little chance of receiving support and therefore the votes of the excluded candidates, all very critical of Rafael Correa, the former president currently in exile in Belgium and sentenced in Ecuador to eight years in prison for corruption.

