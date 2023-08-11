Elections in Ecuador, candidate Villavicencio killed after a rally: he fought against corruption and drug trafficking

Fernando Villavicencio59-year-old Ecuadorian journalist and political activist, candidate at Presidential Electionswas killed with gunshots after a rally of the election campaign a Quito, the capital of Ecuador. At the end of the rally held in the Anderson school, Villavicencio was getting into his private car surrounded by bodyguards when he was hit by the first gunshots, at least forty according to some observers. The outgoing president of the country, Guillermo Lassoimmediately convened the country’s security cabinet and declared the state of emergency, condemning the act in a Twitter post: “I am outraged and shocked,” he wrote. “My sympathy and condolences to his wife and daughters. Out of respect for his memory and his battles, I assure you that this crime will not go unpunished. Organized crime has gone too far, but the full weight of the law will fall upon them.”

Following the murder of Villavicencio, the Ecuadorian Attorney General announced that six people son state arrested for alleged involvement in the bombing, while a suspected assassin of the politician, wounded in the firefight with the security forces, died after his arrest. Other nine people instead they remained wounds including another candidate and two policemen. Villavicencio was the movement’s candidate in the presidential elections”Build Ecuador“. According to reports from the Spanish newspaper The countryVillavicencio had presented himself as a fervent opponent from the corruption present in the country and had criticized, in recent weeks, the way in which the police forces and the state deal with the problem of drug trafficking and organized crime, denouncing alleged collusion between power and criminal gangs and having suffered threats from representatives of some organizations engaged in drug trafficking.

