HELSINKI – Toni Paussu had already understood everything. “Wait, have faith, we never shine in early voting”, he told us quietly last night at the headquarters of the far-right, Riikka Purra’s Finn Party, when the first data decreed the defeat of his formation. Then the ballot proved this militant, former candidate, and small businessman right, which envisaged 44-46 seats for his formation, and faced with the possibility of a second place he said: “Like Raikkonen? Nooo.