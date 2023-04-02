Home World Elections in Finland, head to head between Marin’s party and the Conservatives
Elections in Finland, head to head between Marin's party and the Conservatives

Elections in Finland, head to head between Marin’s party and the Conservatives

BRUSSELS. In the parliamentary elections in Finland, the conservative party of the National Coalition led by Petteri Orpo is shown ahead and with 20.8%, head-to-head with Sanna Marin’s Social Democrats with 20.7%. The extreme right of the True Finns indicated at 18.6% does not break through. The data emerges in the first projection released by the Finnish Ministry of Justice, after more than 1.7 million early votes were counted at the closing of the polls, equal to 40.5% of those eligible.

The margin that separates the results obtained by the two main parties competing for electoral victory in Finland is very narrow, closely followed by the xenophobic far-right third party. The winner, who automatically appoints the prime minister in Finland, should be known by midnight.

“I am very grateful for all the votes that have been counted so far and we hope that those of those who voted today are just as numerous,” said the outgoing Social Democrat premier, Sanna Marin, arriving in Parliament for the election evening. “We await the final results, but it is an excellent start,” said the president of the centre-right national coalition, Petteri Orpo. “The suspense will last for a long time-said the leader of the Finnish far-right party, Riikki Purra-hel 2019 we did better than the results of the vote expressed in advance,” she recalled. The electoral consultation anticipates the official entry of the Nordic country into NATO by a few days.

