In Finland it is head to head, when the count has reached almost half of the ballots. In the Baltic country, in fact, today we voted for the general elections, in which the social democratic premier Sanna Marin aims to secure a second term. The polls closed at 20 local time and the results are expected by midnight. With 44% of the votes counted, the centre-right of the National Coalition Party (Ncp), led by the former finance minister Petteri Orpo he leads with 20.8%, closely followed by Marin’s Social Democrats with 20.7%. A little behind is the right-wing populist party True Finns Of Riikka Purra with 18.6%. About 40% of eligible voters voted early and these preferences have already been included in the latest vote count. More than 2,400 candidates from 22 parties were vying for the 200 seats in the Nordic country’s parliament, the Eduskunta.

Marin, who with her 37 years is among the youngest leaders in the world, who has carved out a strong and contrasting role to Russia, is in the balance despite her popularity is always very high. The case of the video in which the prime minister danced at a private party – and for which she had to apologize and undergo a drug test negative result – did not affect the popularity of the young prime minister. And if she were to come out defeated in the elections, this will not be the reason. Were the economy, the climate change and other issues affecting voters’ daily lives, such as education and social benefits, dominate the electoral campaign.

The job creation and the rapid increase of the public debt Finland are issues that are likely to worry the next government of the Nordic country, which has 5.5 million inhabitants. “Above all, we must aim for economic growth and more employment,” Marin said in a recent interview with Finnish public broadcaster YLE. “If we fail to do those two things, we will not be able to reduce our debt and we will fail to balance our economy.” Although Russia’s invasion of Ukraine prompted Finland to ask NATO membership in May 2022, neither the historic decision to abandon the non-alignment policy nor the war emerged as a major campaign theme.