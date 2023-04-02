Home World Elections in Finland, Prime Minister Sanna Marin trailing in the polls. But if she loses it won’t be because of the party video
In Finland we vote and the premier Sanna Marin, the world‘s youngest politician turned government leader, aged 34 at the time, may no longer hold the post. From Sunday morning the polling stations were opened in which about 3 million voters will choose the 200 members of the unicameral parliament (Eduskunta) for a four-year term. Marin, 37, who has carved out a strong role in contrast to Russia, is in the balance despite her popularity is always very high. The case of the video in which the prime minister danced at a private party – and for which she had to apologize and undergo a negative drug test – has not affected the popularity of the young prime minister. And if she were to come out defeated in the elections, this will not be the reason.

Were the economy, the climate change and other issues affecting voters’ daily lives, such as education and social benefits, dominate the electoral campaign. There job creation and the rapid increase of the public debt Finland are issues that are likely to worry the next government of the Nordic country, which has 5.5 million inhabitants. “Above all, we must aim for economic growth and more employment,” Marin said in a recent interview with Finnish public broadcaster YLE. “If we fail to do those two things, we will not be able to reduce our debt and we will fail to balance our economy.” Although Russia’s invasion of Ukraine prompted Finland to ask NATO membership in May 2022, neither the historic decision to abandon the non-alignment policy nor the war emerged as a major campaign theme.

The social democratic party Sdp is given a stable 19% in the latest polls (it had obtained 17.7% in the 2019 election, with 40 seats). It is the anti-immigrant sovereignist who undermines her supremacy Riikka Purra (left in the photo), of the True Finns party (Finns), credited, as the outgoing premier, with around 19%, on the rise (she had 17.5% in 2019, 39 seats), and also the National Coalition, a center-right party led by Petteri Orpo, which has about 20% (17% in 2019, 38 seats). The Center party led by Anneri Saarikko, popular in rural areas, is declining to about 9% (13.8% in 2019, 31 seats) as are the Green League by Maria Ohisalo (11.5% in 2019, 20 seats). L’Left Alliance Of Li Andersson (8.2% in 2019, 16 seats) remains stable in the vote estimates as well as the Swedish Autonomists, led by Anna-Maja Henrikssonto 4.5% (9 seats in 2019).

The current government led by Sanna Marin is a coalition formed by its Social Democrats (SDP), the Centre, the Green League, the Left Alliance and the Swedish Autonomists. The SDP and the other parties in the centre-left coalition exclude any post-electoral alliance with Purra’s ultra-right, as does the Centre, which however no longer intends to ally itself with the left either. What remains unknown is what the centre-right of the National Coalition will do, should it overtake Marin’s party and have a relative majority. Polling stations close at 8pm local time (7pm in Italy). But at the opening this morning, about 40% of those entitled, equal to 1.7 million, had already cast their vote in advance.

