Elections in Georgia, Trump’s former lawyer pleads guilty to violating the electoral systems

One of Donald Trump’s former lawyers and trusted people has pleaded guilty in the proceedings on the attempt to subvert the elections won by Joe Biden in Georgia. A decision with potentially devastating consequences for the former president who, on the same day, also received the withdrawal of his man, Jim Jordan, from the race to become speaker of the American House. Sidney Powell, an avid supporter of the conspiracy theories she helped spread after the 2020 vote, admitted to hacking election systems in Coffee County with the help of local Republican officials, hoping to somehow prove that the election they had been rigged against the tycoon.

Fulton County prosecutors asked for six years of probation, a $9,000 fine and a requirement to write a letter of apology to the citizens of Georgia. For Trump, the real danger is that his former lawyer and confidant may, from now on, be called to testify in all the other proceedings against the former president, from the one for her role in the attack on Congress on January 6 2021 to the secret papers brought to the residence at Mar-a-Lago.

Powell is the first of the former president’s entourage to plead guilty but the second of the defendants in Georgia after Scott Graham Hal, a poll worker who admitted breaking into a county office and was sentenced to five years of probation and to testify. Next Monday, October 23, the trial will begin for her and another former Trump lawyer, Kenneth Chesebro, who have agreed to have an accelerated trial and it is therefore very likely that the latter will also plead guilty in the next few hours.

Bent but not broken, Trump tried to shift attention from Georgia – where he risks more than in all other trials because the crimes for which he could be convicted cannot be pardoned by pardon – by attacking New York prosecutor Letitia James . “His testimony was a disaster and his assessments ridiculously wrong,” the former president said in a post on Truth about the latest hearing, reiterating that the trial in Manhattan on tax fraud charges is “a witch hunts and “a giant scam by the Democrats with a judge who hates Trump and obeys Letitia’s orders.”

It is no coincidence that the tycoon vented his anger against the civil trial underway in New York. A few days ago, in fact, Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is presiding over the trial for her role in the assault on Capitol Hill and the attempts to overturn the 2020 vote, issued an order prohibiting him from speaking publicly against the witnesses, the staff of court and the prosecutors handling the federal case.

