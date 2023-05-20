Elections in Greece, EPP secretary Thanasis Bakolas: “Mitsotakis will be reappointed and the markets will give new confidence”

ATHENS – The Secretary General of the European People’s Party (EPP), Thanasis Bakolas, is convinced that Greece will receive the recognition it has earned after a decade of blood and tears. That “Investment grade” in the judgment of the rating agencies which is essential for Athens to be able to become independent of external aid and return to the markets as a country that inspires confidence. On the eve of the elections, Bakolas, trusted adviser to the outgoing prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakisalso promises that if the leader of Nea Dimokratia is reappointed, Greece’s support for Ukraine will continue. The EPP secretary general also reveals that Athens has signed two agreements with the United States and France which “could be a paradigm for European defence”. And he announces: “we will complete the wall along the border with Turkey”.

There are rumors of an imminent investment grade recognition for Greece. What do you think?

“I think if Mitsotakis is reappointed, this upgrade will be certain. He did a great job. He was responsible from the point of view of public finances, liberal from a social point of view, and always acted in the interests of the country ”.

Someone could argue that Mitsotakis arrived in 2019 and the great work was done by the previous governments, which negotiated the very strict memoranda and pulled his country away from the brink of bankruptcy.

“First of all, it must be said very clearly that the memorandum signed by the leader of the radical left Alexis Tsipras in 2015 it could have been avoided. For six months the government of him and his finance minister Yannis Varoufakis they did nothing to save Greece. Just small talk. In the summer the bill came and Tsipras had to accept a new austerity plan in exchange for money from the troika. When Mitsotakis arrived, he made Greece attractive for business again and weakened the Golden Dawn far-right.”

Also thanks to very harsh migration policies that have aroused controversy abroad. Greece has been building a wall along the Turkish border for ten years. Will you finish it?

“Absolutely, we will complete the wall. Also because the Greeks support us in our effort to contain immigration. That wall was also wanted by the Pasok socialists. But we will try to improve our relationship with Turkey”.

By the way: on the dispute with Turkey there are rumors of an American diplomatic initiative that could arrive after the elections – including the Turkish ones – for the European Court of Justice to resolve the issue of borders in the Aegean with arbitration. Is that it?

“No comment”.

But if Erdogan is reappointed, aren’t you afraid that sooner or later a conflict may break out between Turkey and Greece over extraction rights and territorial waters?

“We will not attack Turkey. But on the Aegean Mitsotakis has shown Erdogan that he has a firm position. And on defense I would like to say more generally that we have signed a very important agreement with France and with the United States with which we have secured their military support. An understanding that I believe could be a paradigm for the rest of Europe. And when Mitsotakis is reappointed, our support for Ukraine will also continue”.

The last year of government was also marked by the wiretapping scandal that engulfed Mitsotakis. Now Tsipras is even proposing a government of purpose with the leader of Pasok, Androulakis, to convene a commission of inquiry to investigate the matter.

“It was a horrible affair, it’s true. But Mitsotakis kicked out the head of services and reacted by making the decisions that needed to be made. He acted as a leader ”.