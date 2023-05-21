Elections in Greece: Mitsotakis’ conservatives in the lead, Syriza disappoints

Listen to the audio version of the article

ATHENS – The first official data from the elections in Greece arrive: Mitsotakis’ ND party moves around 41%, Syriza 27%, Pasok 12.5-9.5%, Kke 6-8% EL 5.5, MeRA25 (Varoufakis) between 4.5-2.5%.

According to these results, the first conclusions that can be drawn on the vote: there is no doubting the reconfirmation of trust in Nea Dimokratía, which managed to contain the loss of votes mainly due to the railway accident, the scandal of the tapping of many political and media personalities, and to the widespread dissatisfaction of the middle class, which has not yet seen its economic possibilities keep pace with improving macroeconomic data.

Syriza has failed to get its message for change across to voters who are not part of the party’s hard core, and indeed pays with a large loss of votes compared to even the least generous estimates. Pasok, the old centre-left, instead increases its percentages and confirms itself as the decisive party for forming a possible coalition government. The other party that slightly improves its result compared to the previous elections is the Greek communist party, the KKE, while Varoufakis’s movement would still enter parliament.

It is a great defeat for Tsipras, who, over the years in opposition, has not been able to create a platform of alliances on the left and a program that would constitute a credible alternative to Mitsotakis’ right. With the current electoral law, ND cannot form a government. But, according to these first official results, the gap between the ND and the leading opposition party, i.e. Syriza, is such (20%) that it is unlikely that Nea Dimokratía will try to collaborate with other political forces, such as Pasok, to create a coalition government, and instead it is easier for him to seek reconfirmation with full powers in the second election in July.

In short, Tsipras’ result largely disappoints expectations. The feeling, just before the exit polls, from the offices of the two main parties was that the ferment was more from the parts of Syriza, which hoped to counteract the official polls and reduce the distance from ND to about 4 percentage points, from which it now seems even have 20 points difference.