Elections in Greece, Nea Dimokratia on the way to victory: it will be able to form a monochromatic government

The center-right party Nea Dimokratia Of Kyriakos Mitsotakis you start to win the elections in Greece and will be able to form a monochromatic governmentwithout seeking alliances. According to the former exit poll released by the issuer ErtNea Dimokratia collected between 40 and 44% of votes, followed by Syriza Of Alexis Tsipras stops at a percentage between 16.1 and 19.1. Third the enter with 10-13%, then the Communist Party (Kke) between 7.2 and 9.2 per cent. The party of the former finance minister Yanis VaroufakisMera25, is given between 2 and 4%, poised on barrier threshold to enter Parliament which is 3%.

Having refused the job in the elections that took place forty days ago, therefore brings Mitsotakis exactly in the condition he wanted to be in: being able to afford to govern alone, without having to mediate with any allies. According to electoral law Greece, in fact, if after the first elections an executive is not formed, upon returning to the polls it is assigned a majority premium which consists in 20 bonus seats once the quota has been exceeded 25% of votes that rises every half point and becomes 50 seats if the party also breaks the 40% wall.

No vote was taken immediately with the “simplified” system because approval in 2020 came with simple majority and not the qualified one. On May 21, Nea Dimokratia had collected 40.8% of the votes, a decidedly higher percentage than expected on the eve, winning 146 seats out of 300, five less than the absolute majority. With the new system, therefore, he will have the possibility of autonomously leading the country: according to Kathimerini’s projections, he will obtain 158 seats out of the 300 that make up the Greek Parliament. Syriza would instead get 45, Pasok 20.