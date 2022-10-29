JERUSALEM. A few days before the Israeli elections, the fifth in three and a half years, the polls are unanimous in seeing the leader of the opposition Benjamin Netanyahu one step away from the majority. The analyzes conducted by the public broadcaster Able totogether with those of Channel 12 e Channel 13, give the block of the nationalist and religious right that belongs to the Likud leader with 60 seats out of 120, one less than the majority. The smallest change can therefore allow him to form a government.

The current ruling coalition led by Yair Lapid is given 56 seats, with the Arab-Israeli Hadash-Ta’al alliance at 4 seats, in line with previous polls. Based on these analyzes, the Likud should take 30-31 seats, confirming itself as the first party in the Knesset, followed by Yesh Atid of Lapid at 24-27. Thirdly, Religious Zionism, the far-right alliance between Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir, which should win 14-15 seats. Followed by the National Unity of Gideon Sa’ar and Benny Gantz (10-11), the ultra-Orthodox Shas and United Torah Judaism (8 and 7), Yisrael Beitenu of Avigdor Lieberman (5-6), as well as the Labor Party of Merav Michaeli . They close the radical left of Meretz at 4-5 and the conservative Arab-Israeli party Ra’am at 4. The Jewish Home of Ayelet Shaked and Balad, the Arab-Israeli nationalist party, both below the threshold of 3.25%, would remain outside. .