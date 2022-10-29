Home World Elections in Israel, Kan public TV: “Netanyahu one step away from the majority”
World

Elections in Israel, Kan public TV: “Netanyahu one step away from the majority”

by admin
Elections in Israel, Kan public TV: “Netanyahu one step away from the majority”

JERUSALEM. A few days before the Israeli elections, the fifth in three and a half years, the polls are unanimous in seeing the leader of the opposition Benjamin Netanyahu one step away from the majority. The analyzes conducted by the public broadcaster Able totogether with those of Channel 12 e Channel 13, give the block of the nationalist and religious right that belongs to the Likud leader with 60 seats out of 120, one less than the majority. The smallest change can therefore allow him to form a government.

Israel: the government throws in the towel and goes to fifth elections

Nello Del Gatto

The current ruling coalition led by Yair Lapid is given 56 seats, with the Arab-Israeli Hadash-Ta’al alliance at 4 seats, in line with previous polls. Based on these analyzes, the Likud should take 30-31 seats, confirming itself as the first party in the Knesset, followed by Yesh Atid of Lapid at 24-27. Thirdly, Religious Zionism, the far-right alliance between Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir, which should win 14-15 seats. Followed by the National Unity of Gideon Sa’ar and Benny Gantz (10-11), the ultra-Orthodox Shas and United Torah Judaism (8 and 7), Yisrael Beitenu of Avigdor Lieberman (5-6), as well as the Labor Party of Merav Michaeli . They close the radical left of Meretz at 4-5 and the conservative Arab-Israeli party Ra’am at 4. The Jewish Home of Ayelet Shaked and Balad, the Arab-Israeli nationalist party, both below the threshold of 3.25%, would remain outside. .

See also  In Kazakhstan hunting for dissidents. The Tsar warns: "Enough revolutions"

You may also like

Holy See presents Pope’s trip to Bahrain: precious...

The National Palace Museum in Taipei was exposed...

There are many “stock gods” hidden in Capitol...

Irving suspected of supporting anti-Semitic film Cai Chongxin...

Why do Israel and Turkey keep coming closer...

Polish government announces details of WWII claim against...

Usa, Paul Pelosi operated after the attack at...

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak | British Prime Minister...

Ukraine latest news: overnight bombs on Nikopol, damage...

Launching cruise missiles, the Russian military conducts strategic...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy