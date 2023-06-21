Elections in Mali: towards the dromedary-camel scenario? – Mali on the move

On the night of this Friday, June 16, 2023, the campaigns for the constitutional referendum will be closed. Back on the issues of these elections that are on the horizon.

We can dream with our eyes open, but for the most incredulous of Bamakois, the implementation of the new Constitution is only a matter of weeks. Who says better ? Advertising campaigns, sorry to popularize the draft Constitution, which have been in full swing for several weeks, set the scene. As if the propaganda on the networks is not enough, the more than 60 minutes of the 8 p.m. newspaper of the ORTM (Office radio-television of Mali) have always served as a trojan horse for the Executive. Are we looking eye to eye, in this time of resurrection of the Bamako-Kayes passenger trainthe reports on the inaugurations and meetings, on the airwaves of the national channel, are disguised promotions of ministers, governors and members of the CNT in favor of the “massive yes”.

“Santas”

The duel of reds and whites (the yes and no camps) is no longer on the agenda for any informed reader. A few months before the presidential and legislative elections, we are now wondering what will be the post-electoral power in the country of Modibo Keita.

Sovereignty discourses and above all the ongoing reconstruction of the FAMa (Malian Armed Forces) certainly make more than one villager from the depths of the bush dream, but media populism, maintained by an armada of internet users, rather offers the image of a trompe-l’oeil Malikura (new Mali). As if soldiers have not been cheered and declaimed in the past, the Santas of the day, who were mostly unknown until August 18, are presented as providential men, the only ones capable of holding the helm of the boat.

Two years after the forced departure of Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, record holder of electoral scores, the declaration of an alleged break with old habits is all the more premature as the most enlightened of the narrative scan the horizon in front of the promises of a sovereignty found.

Two cards on the table

The misunderstanding with the parties to the Algiers Agreement (signatory armed groups and Minusma), rural people who continue to pay zakat (legal alms), recurrent terrorist attacks to the gates of Bamako, the delay in student scholarships, the daily light shows of the EDM (Energy of Evil), slowing down economic activities, the soaring prices of foodstuffs and oil on the market… So many concerns become, alas, cadets of the concerns of a certain opinion.

Faced with this difficult dilemma, is the city-garrison ready to pass the baton in less than a year? From Addis Ababa to New York, via Paris, only one question torments people’s minds: After having dribbled past two of his own players (IBK and Bah N’daw), will the dromedary of Bamako eye the camel of Yamoussoukro? One thing is certain, the colonels of Kati only have to play one of two cards on the table. That of the promises of the Transition charter or that of the influencers who have already erected the contours of an imaginary paradise in the heads of the followers. Be that as it may, the People will assume the rest of the story.

